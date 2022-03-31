Julian Lennon To Release 7th Studio Album And Announces First Two Songs





Julian Lennon and Justin Clayton share production on the forthcoming album JUDE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Julian Lennon announces 2 new songs today from his 7th studio album JUDE, released later this year. 'Every Little Moment' and 'Freedom' are available to pre-save on all streaming platforms ahead of their release on April 8th via BMG.The album title JUDE is a nod to the legendary song 'Hey Jude,' by The Beatles, written by Paul McCartney to comfort 5-year-old Julian following his parents' separation. Originally written as "Hey Jules," McCartney changed 'Jules' to 'Jude' because he thought it sounded better in the song. The tune became one of the band's most successful tracks, topping the charts for 19 weeks after its release and remains a crowd-favorite in McCartney's live shows today. Even though he talks of having a love/hate relationship with the song, because it's a reminder of an unhappy time in his life, he's thankful for the support expressed through the lyrics, and over the years, the song has become part of his personal identity."Many of these songs have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album," said Lennon. With great respect for the overwhelming significance of the song written for me, the title JUDE conveys the very real journey of my life that these tracks represent."Julian Lennon and Justin Clayton share production on the forthcoming album JUDE.



