Lauren Sanderson Releases Highly Anticipated Single "Tongue Tied"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Rule-breaking and genre-bending artist Lauren
Sanderson is coming in hot & better than ever with her dramatic new single "Tongue Tied
", available today at https://ffm.to/tonguetieddd.
"'Tongue Tied' is your smoke-a-joint-on-the-highway, make-out-at-a-red light, life's-too-short-so-do-what-you-want anthem," shares Sanderson on today's release.
"Tongue Tied
" comes off the heels of her hard-hitting single "THERAPY!" in January and "Gay 4 Me", a collaboration with Australian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer G Flip in February - both songs easily surpassing the million-stream mark almost immediately.
Fans will get a chance to hear these new songs live for the first time this spring on the "Death Of A Fantasy"tour, featuring support from rising artists JORDY and Miki Ratsula. Kicking off April 26th in Seattle, WA, this month-long run will see Lauren
taking the stage of iconic rock venues like Irving Plaza, El Rey & 9:30 Club. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more information at https://www.laurensanderson.com/tour.
Upcoming Lauren
Sanderson Tour Dates:
April 26 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA
April 27 - Holocene - Portland, OR
April 29 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT
April 30 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
May 2 - Amsterdam Bar and Hall - Saint Paul, MN
May 3 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL
May 5 - Velvet
Underground - Toronto, ON
May 6 - Newport Music
Hall - Columbus, OH
May 7 - Old National
Centre - Indianapolis, IN
May 9 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
May 12 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY
May 13 - Brighton Music
Hall - Allston, MA
May 14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
May 16 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC
May 17 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN
May 18 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA
May 20 - House of Blues Houston
- Houston, TX
May 21 - HOB Dallas Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX
May 23 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ
May 25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
May 26 - Café Du Nord - San Francisco, CA
Lauren
Sanderson turned heads in 2019 opening for FINNEAS & has steadily built a loyal cult following thanks to her no-holds-barred honesty, relentless DIY work ethic and electric persona. MTV, Billboard, Zane Lowe's Beats 1, Alt Press, NPR, Cosmopolitan & Spotify's New Music
Friday have all signed on in support of her swirling, intoxicating blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and R&B, imbued with the same charisma & conviction that got her a TED Talk at the age of 19.
While her acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, was brimming with wide-eyed wonder, the LA-via-Indiana singer/songwriter is swinging big in 2022.
"I want people to hear these songs, watch these videos and think - I can be that. I can get tattoos, I can embrace my sexuality, I can say what I truly feel and be whoever I want to be," shares Sanderson.
"I think we all just want to feel connected again & that's the feeling I want my new music to give fans. To just put in your headphones & reconnect with yourself. Text someone you haven't talked to in a while and blast it with the windows down together. Because I think we're all feeling the exact same thing right now - A little anxious, lost & ready to just know who the f^#* we are again. & that's exactly what we're gonna do." Be sure to stay tuned to Lauren
Sanderson's socials for more information soon.