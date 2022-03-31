Emeli Sande Releases 'There Isn't Much.' New Album 'Let's Say For Instance' To Be Released May 6, 2022





In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Emeli shared: "I'm so proud of this album and can't wait to release it. I've felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, internationally-renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has shared her new track 'There Isn't Much', available to stream and download now. The heartfelt, classic power ballad arrives as the latest offering from Emeli's forthcoming studio album Let's Say For Instance, out Friday, May 6 via Chrysalis Records.'There Isn't Much' follows Emeli's performances at ITV's Concert for Ukraine yesterday, a televised fundraiser to support the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal during the ongoing crisis, and the annual Commonwealth Day Service earlier this month, where she sang a beautiful rendition of recent single 'Brighter Days' alongside the London African Gospel Choir.Speaking about the song, Emeli reveals, "'There Isn't Much' is one of my favorite songs on the album. I wrote it with Naughty Boy and Shaq, and I'm so happy that we managed to get the production, the drums, and the mix really on point for this album. I love the 80s vibe of it; it really reminds me of what my parents might have been listening to when they met.""The whole lyric is about everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with. Having experienced the heights of the industry, winning these awards, living in London, every dream I'd had as this kid in Scotland was coming true, but I just wasn't in a place where I could really enjoy it or just feeling happy and settled in myself. So that song is really just about everything being an illusion apart from love. Now that I've found true love and finally the right life partner, I could really put genuine emotion into the video performance and every time I perform the song."Also released today, an uplifting official video for the single directed Mareike Macklon. Talking about their collaboration, the director shares, "Working with Emeli went so naturally and beautifully. We are both huge advocates to encourage and have more women and the queer community to get involved within the music and visual industry and to build a solid and positive foundation, where everyone works alongside each other equally with respect, kindness and understanding. I hope this will inspire anyone who watches the video to go out and pursue music within this male dominated industry, make a change and to be made aware that it is not that intimidating as it is made out to be."Her first release on an independent label, Let's Say For Instance marks a new era of Emeli's expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves. Exploring new sonic territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a songwriter, producer, and vocalist in new, versatile ways. In her words: "'an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal". The album features current hit single 'Brighter Days', alongside previous releases 'Oxygen,' 'Look What You've Done' and 'Family'.In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Emeli shared: "I'm so proud of this album and can't wait to release it. I've felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level."



