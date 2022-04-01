Interior Design Tips For Vinyl Addicts

Follow the style of the interior

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A vinyl record player and records are not only a way to listen to music, but also an element of decor. Now the music lover is faced with the task of not only choosing music and technique with a cool sound but also successfully fitting it into the interior. Our experts shared how to do it.

The most important thing is to strike a balance between the style of the room and the design of the device itself. At the same time, vinyl record player can be the central detail of the interior, or you can give it a secondary role. In the first case, you can select the record player and define a separate place for it in the form of a special table with racks for records, focusing them with lighting.

The second option is to place the turntable on a bookshelf or even on the floor. However, the design of the record player should not stand out from the overall picture. For example, high-tech designs will not match classic book spines. If furniture and furnishings are made of natural materials, then a common connecting element is also needed in the design of speakers, an amplifier, or shelving. For example, wood or its imitation. For the same high-tech style, a technique with an abundance of chrome parts is appropriate.

Consider the geometry of space. If there are sharp corners, straight lines, and geometric patterns, a classic rectangular design will be good. If the design is dominated by rounded and streamlined shapes - a futuristic round body.

Consider layout and acoustics

Before buying a turntable, it is necessary to take into account its future place in the interior. If it will be a bookshelf or a coffee table - measure their dimensions and make sure that the technique does not go beyond. In addition, it is worth planning in advance places for storing records, speakers, and amplifier. Many design studios produce limited collections of turntable coasters. But you can see the offers from popular furniture factories. So, think about the storage system and maybe some accent table or media furniture with the shelves from the Ashley furniture.

Don't forget the acoustics too. Quality sound in analog format depends on many factors: sound insulation; area; the amount of furniture that absorbs sound.

Therefore, in some cases, it will be necessary to set up the room rather than the record player. For example, you can soften the acoustics - this will allow the sound to become more velvety. Curtains and carpeting will help here - they will absorb extraneous noise, and fabric wall coverings or partitions will remove the echo.

Observe the color scheme

It is important to consider the color scheme of the turntable. It can become both a bright accent and a harmonious addition. For example, you can dilute the neutral tones of the living room with the bright coloring of the vinyl record player. Complement this with stylish shelving in bright colors, and a more lively living room is ready to receive guests. If you want a calm color mood, opt for turntables with a classic design, in the usual black, gray tones. They are suitable for any style: Scandinavian, loft, European, and others.

Think about storage

It is very important to approach the operation of equipment carefully, consciously. Let's say you want to put a record player on the bookshelves and place your vinyl collection next to it. However, very quickly, other people you live with can begin to put the records on top of each other or move them to any places that are convenient, in their opinion. In a couple of weeks, it will be impossible to listen to them. Another option is to place the turntable on a balcony, in direct sunlight. This can deprive the device of rich color, the paint will simply fade.

Therefore, a few simple tips: do not put the record player and records in the sun or in damp places. A lot of nuances entail the way the audio system is placed: on the floor, wall, or on the table. The arguments for and against the supporters of one method or another are endless. Here and the presence or absence of vibration from the walls, the height of the speakers, etc. So, there is no one right solution.