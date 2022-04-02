Prince Royce's "Classic Tour" Tickets On Sale Now

MIAMI, FL. (Top40 Charts)
Global bachata idol, Prince
Royce, returns to the concert stage with his Classic Tour, where he will celebrate his career of over a decade with a unique, heartfelt and intimate show featuring his greatest hits, and especially dedicated to his fans. The Classic Tour will make stops in eleven of the most important cities in the United States starting at the FTX Arena
in Miami in September, and will travel to Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and of course his hometown of New York, among others.
"I am so happy that I will soon be able to share my Classic Tour with all my fans who have been there for me unconditionally since the beginning of my career. I'm still here because of you and with gratitude I dedicate this tour to all of you," expressed the singer-songwriter.
Tickets for the Classic Tour are now available at venue box offices and at princeroyce.com. VIP and meet & greet packages are sold separately at https://www.loudlive.com/roycevip
The U.S. tour will be presented by Loud And Live and is sponsored by Cerveza Presidente.
"After much anticipation, we are proud to be able to bring the return of Prince
Royce to stages across the United States so that his beloved audience can once again enjoy his hits on his Classic Tour", said Nelson
Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.
Official tour dates include:
09/16/2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena
09/17/2022 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
09/18/2022 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
09/22/2022 Dallas, TX Texas Trust
CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
09/23/2022 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
09/25/2022 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
10/01/2022 New York, NY United Palace
10/02/2022 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall
10/07/2022 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater
10/08/2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
10/09/2022 Santa Barbara, CA The Arlington Theater
In the last decade, Prince
Royce has become a global bachata idol with more than 84 million followers on social networks and 22 number ones on the radio charts. He has been honored with prestigious awards including 24 Billboard Awards, 20 Premios Lo Nuestro, 19 Premios Juventud, 6 Latin AMAs and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.
Prince
Royce was recently a global top trend on YouTube with his most recent single "Te Espero
" with Maria
Becerra, and a few weeks ago, he won his twentieth Premio Lo Nuestro and received two nominations for the 2022 Latin American Music
Awards.
In the past 11 years, multi-platinum award-winning, singer/songwriter Prince
Royce has become a bona fide Latin superstar and bachata music idol, scoring 22 #1 radio hits, 24 Billboard Latin Music
Awards, 20 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 9 Latin AMAs, and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.
Royce has a massive fan base with more than 79 million followers on social media and he has sold out many of the most prestigious venues in Latin America
and the United States. In February 2019 Prince
Royce made history becoming the first and only tropical music artist to perform at the Houston
Rodeo at the NRG Stadium where he attracted more than 55,000 euphoric fans.
Some of the artist's collaborations include: Shakira, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Selena
Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Thalia, Maná, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko
and Maluma, among others.
August 9, 2018 was proclaimed "Prince Royce Day" in New York by Mayor Bill de Blasio, in recognition of his contributions to society and for being a role model to youth in his home town. He was also induced into the Bronx Hall of Fame in 2017, with a street named after him, becoming the youngest public figure ever to achieve such an honor.
Royce was the second most successful Latin artist of the last decade (2010-2020) according to Billboard's Top Latin Artists of the Decade chart. His 2013 album "Soy El Mismo
" was included in Billboard's "50 Best Latin Albums of the Decades" list. Royce's self-titled debut album is #4 on Billboard's list of Top Latin Albums of the Decade (2010s) and he has three songs in the Hot Latin Songs of the Decade chart "Darte Un Beso
", "Corazón Sin Cara" and "El Verdadero Amor Perdona
" x Mana.
Recently Royce set a new record with twenty-nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart with smash hit "Carita De Inocente
" earning him an official Guinness World Records certification.
Prince
Royce has been #1 on Billboard's Year-End Tropical Airplay Artists chart for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021). His single "Carita De Inocente
" was 2020's #1 Tropical Song according to Billboard's Tropical Airplay Songs chart.
Royce's self-titled debut album is 10X Diamond and the artist has seven hit songs that have been certified Diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry
Association of America): "Corazón Sin Cara" (26x Diamond), "Darte Un Beso
" (21x Diamond), "Sensualidad
" (19x Diamond), "Deja Vu
" (15x Diamond), "El Clavo
" (12x Diamond), "Bubalu
" (11x Diamond), and "El Amor Que Perdimos" (10x Diamond).
