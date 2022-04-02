Billy Ray Cyrus & Snoop Dogg Team Up With The Avila Brothers For New Single "A Hard Working Man"





Added The Avila Brothers, "Timing has always been critical for us. For this project, everything lined up perfectly! Even more exciting is the partnership with BMG which shines an even brighter light on the contribution of global superstars, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Entertainment icon and BMG recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg have joined forces with The Avila Brothers to release one of the year's most intriguing new singles 'A Hard Working Man', via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG.Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, 'A Hard Working Man' is written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus, and C Broadus.While on set shooting the video for 'A Hard Working Man', Snoop Dogg let the cat out of the bag by posting a behind-the-scenes clip on social media with Cyrus."Who said you can't teach an old Dogg a new trick!" Cyrus said in a statement. "Snoop and the Avila Brothers are on fire with this new song out Friday!"Added The Avila Brothers, "Timing has always been critical for us. For this project, everything lined up perfectly! Even more exciting is the partnership with BMG which shines an even brighter light on the contribution of global superstars, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop."



