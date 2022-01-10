Shawn Mendes Releases New Song And Video For "When You're Gone"





Alongside the song, Shawn also premiered the video for the new track. Watch it here! The video was directed by Jay



Shawn will kick off his "Wonder: The World Tour" on June 27th in Portland, OR and will hit cities including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Miami before wrapping the North American leg in Newark, NJ on October 26th. For all tour dates, tickets and information, please visit: https://wonderthetour.com.



North

Leg 1 with special guest Dermot Kennedy

6/27/2022 Portland, OR - Moda Center

6/28/2022 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

6/30/2022 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/2/2022 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7/5/2022 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/9/2022 St. Paul, MN - Xcel

7/12/2022 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

7/15/2022 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

7/19/2022 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

7/20/2022 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

7/23/2022 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7/27/2022 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

7/29/2022 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

8/2/2022 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

8/5/2022 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/6/2022 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/12/2022 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

8/15/2022 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/16/2022 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/19/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center



Leg 2 with special guest Tate McRae

9/7/2022 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

9/10/2022 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

9/9/2022 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

9/15/2022 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

9/17/2022 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

9/21/2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

9/24/2022 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/26/2022 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

9/27/2022 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/1/2022 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/3/2022 Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/4/2022 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/8/2022 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

10/11/2022 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/12/2022 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA -

10/19/2022 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/22/2022 Detroit, MI -

10/24/2022 Indianapolis, IN - Gainsbridge Fieldhouse

10/26/2022 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center



GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter



In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Shawn has over 62 billion global streams and 10 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.



