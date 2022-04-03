Reece Lemonius Shares "Feeling Nothing" From New EP





The EP title track, "Feeling Nothing", is Reece's third single from the project, and it has all the makings of a bona fide hit. The infectious track has a vibrant energy and is the perfect mood-boosting romantic reminisce to get listeners hyped up for the changing seasons. Offering up a groovy dance beat and a soulful vocal performance, it's one of Reece's most impressive tracks to date.



Speaking on the concept behind the track, Reece Lemonius says, "Lyrically, the song discusses the feeling of being stuck in a routine and desperately looking for some sense of feeling. It's the theme for longing for something to bring liveliness to an otherwise dull and numbing daily grind."



Clearly armed with heaps of talent and a fresh and dynamic sound that has huge appeal, Reece Lemonius will be a name to pay close attention to over the next year. With millions of streams to his name already, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and "Feeling Nothing" will only propel his rise even further.

"Feeling Nothing" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms:

https://reece-lemonius.lnk.to/feelingnothing

www.instagram.com/reecelemonius New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reece Lemonius is a rising eclectic artist from London, whose songs have already accumulated in excess of 10 million streams on Spotify alone as an independent act. His debut EP, Midnight (2020), combined alternative R&B with a tasteful mix of late '70s and '80s retro elements and a modern pop production, while his newly released EP, Feeling Nothing, is packed with synthesisers, jangly guitars, coated in modern sounds and bolstered by tight, funky basslines.The EP title track, "Feeling Nothing", is Reece's third single from the project, and it has all the makings of a bona fide hit. The infectious track has a vibrant energy and is the perfect mood-boosting romantic reminisce to get listeners hyped up for the changing seasons. Offering up a groovy dance beat and a soulful vocal performance, it's one of Reece's most impressive tracks to date.Speaking on the concept behind the track, Reece Lemonius says, "Lyrically, the song discusses the feeling of being stuck in a routine and desperately looking for some sense of feeling. It's the theme for longing for something to bring liveliness to an otherwise dull and numbing daily grind."Clearly armed with heaps of talent and a fresh and dynamic sound that has huge appeal, Reece Lemonius will be a name to pay close attention to over the next year. With millions of streams to his name already, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and "Feeling Nothing" will only propel his rise even further."Feeling Nothing" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms:https://reece-lemonius.lnk.to/feelingnothingwww.instagram.com/reecelemonius



