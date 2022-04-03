New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the main 3Bridge Records bosses Eric Shans is back with his first original music of 2022, "Cloud Bursts". Always trying to push the envelope both creatively and sonically, it's a killer 2 tracker that will fill your dance floors with energy and good vibes.



The title track takes a monstrous bass line, thumping drums, anthemic chords, and twinkling arpeggios which really go for the late night peak time sound. "Fractals" focuses on thick analog sounding low end, big synths, melodic pads, and clean retro-future percussion, as well as some fun vocals thrown in the mix.

You'd do well to pick this single up for your digital crates.

Beatport and Spotify exclusively April 1, 2022. Rest of the shops April 15!



