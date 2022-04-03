Nonso Amadi Featured As Spotify Radar Canada Artist For The Month Of April





The Spotify RADAR Canada Artist announcement follows Nonso Amadi's triumphant return with his new track "Foreigner," released through Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Canadian-based Afro-R&B, soul singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, Nonso Amadi is announced to be featured as Spotify's RADAR Canada Artist for the month of April. By joining Spotify's acclaimed global emerging artists program, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about the breakout artist with their "Get To Know" and "Clips" series through short videos and editorial support on official Spotify playlists.The Spotify RADAR Canada Artist announcement follows Nonso Amadi's triumphant return with his new track "Foreigner," released through Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada, offering the opportunity to strategically focus on a range of key global markets, including his native region in Nigeria. "Foreigner" set the tone of Nonso's comeback, garnering coverage in Billboard, Teen Vogue, COMPLEX, and NATIVE Magazine. Billboard Magazine said, "Amadi returns in a major way, his raspy, longing R&B vocals flirting with the smooth afrobeats instrumental." To date, the track has amassed 975.7k total streams across DSP's and continues to receive praise globally.



