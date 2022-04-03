Taylor Bennett Announces New Album Coming Of Age; Debuts New Single 'Fall Short'





Chicago-born Taylor Bennett is not just the younger brother of Grammy winning Chance the Rapper, but he's carving his own path as an independent music artist, entrepreneur and advocate. His career began in high school when he released his debut mixtape, The Taylor Bennett Show. While still prioritizing his studies over music, Bennett was next able to release his debut studio album in 2015 and sophomore album in 2017 which included a 13-minute short film. Taylor's latest EP The American Reject is a completion to his trilogy. In 2019, Taylor performed at diverse festivals and late night shows including Governor's Ball, Hangout, Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre Chicago-based artist Taylor Bennett today shares his brand new single "Fall Short" as the first taste of his forthcoming album, Coming of Age, due out later this month. The ebullient new single "Fall Short" arrives as an amped up summer anthem blending alternative, rock n' roll and hip-hop over a buoyant warm beat. It's a testament to Bennett's ongoing quest to push boundaries, defy genres and not be contained by cultural norms.In a recent Instagram post, Taylor shared, "Almost 4 Years since I've released a Body of Work. I wouldn't be honest if I said I'm not nervous or anxious, but that feeling is something that has become too unfamiliar in My Artistic field (Music). I have never enjoyed the idea of Labels & especially Genres. Like, really think.. was Broadshoulders a "Rap album"? "Dancing in The Rain" could be placed in many Genres & I wrote that when I was 18. DONT BOX ME IN, because when YOU DO it CAGES US ALL. I've been fortunate these past few Years to get in touch with "Who I want to be"/ "Who I dream I can Be". When I first started creating Music I didn't have Hundreds & Thousands of Fans/Followers, It was easier to take creative risk. I don't want to turn my like counts off & I don't want to portray someone I'm not. I want to Be Myself & if I "Fall Short" I'm in Gods Hands."Today also marks the start of Taylor's US tour in partnership with Champion® Athleticwear, "Be Yourself, Be A Champion." The tour is a labor of love that will encourage fans to embody Champion's "Be Your Own Champion" spirit by embracing their unique style with the confidence to play by their own rules. The tour kicks-off today at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, and will see Bennett at various colleges, universities and venues in major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., New York, Chicago and more. As part of the tour, Taylor and Champion will debut a limited-edition capsule collection that includes crewnecks, hoodies, shorts and t-shirts. The collection will be available starting on April 7 at https://taylorbennett.co/. Concert tickets are open to all currently enrolled college and university students. For more information and RSVPs, visit: https://taylorbennett.co/champion-tour/."I'm so excited to partner with Champion," says Bennett. "Some of my earliest memories are accompanied by Champion clothing. This partnership is the beginning of Great Clothing, Great Music, and a Great Tour!"Taylor Bennett has always carved his own path as an independent music artist, family man, and advocate. Taylor and his Grammy winning brother Chance grew up on the south side of Chicago. While the Bennett family business has grown to become a global success, Taylor has carved a path of humility and individuality. Taylor Bennett wants to use his music platform as a vehicle to impact his fans and the world.In 2017, Taylor came out as bisexual to publicly voice his continued support for the LGBTQ+ community. With his "Be Yourself Pt.2" song and his apparel collection Be Yourself, which continues to sell out, Taylor wanted to inspire and celebrate our differences. He hopes to show that no matter who you like, no matter what race you are, no matter where you are from, it is all about love. To celebrate this message Taylor and Champion have teamed up to bring you the Be Yourself, Be A Champion tour.For more information on Taylor Bennett, visit https://taylorbennett.co/.#beyourselfbeachampion#taylorbennettBe Yourself, Be A Champion 2022 Tour Dates4/1 - Atlanta, GA - Emory University4/8 - Newton, MA - Lasell University4/11- Columbus, OH - Ohio State University4/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club4/24 - Boston, MA - Northeastern University5/11 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage5/13 - New York, NY - SOBs5/21 - Chicago, IL - Northwestern UniversityUTA's Music Brand Partnerships team facilitated the deal between Bennett and Champion.Chicago-born Taylor Bennett is not just the younger brother of Grammy winning Chance the Rapper, but he's carving his own path as an independent music artist, entrepreneur and advocate. His career began in high school when he released his debut mixtape, The Taylor Bennett Show. While still prioritizing his studies over music, Bennett was next able to release his debut studio album in 2015 and sophomore album in 2017 which included a 13-minute short film. Taylor's latest EP The American Reject is a completion to his trilogy. In 2019, Taylor performed at diverse festivals and late night shows including Governor's Ball, Hangout, Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and many more. Notably, he headlined Chicago's Complexcon. Taylor started his own record label, Tay Bennett Entertainment which boasts singer Bianca Shaw, ZXXK, and Dwayne Verner Jr., who was signed in 2020. Dwayne Verner Jr. is also the Executive Producer of Bennett's newest single, "Fall Short," alongside Ken Bennett. Taylor Bennett is a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and homeless youth amongst other initiatives. A statement he made: I think there's a lot of people — in the music community, especially in hip-hop — that don't feel okay with being themselves, that feel like being different is to be wrong. I've never shared that belief. My parents, my brother, friends and anybody that I've ever surrounded myself with, we've always accepted and respected each other for who we are. That's something that I want my music to reflect as well. (The Fader, 2017).



