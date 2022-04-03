Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian's New Tracks "Moon Over Wichita" And "Heartbreak Storms" Out Now





Producers: Burt Bacharach and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 8x GRAMMY-winner Burt Bacharach and GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian are musical kindred spirits who can't stop collaborating. Today, they share two new songs called "Moon Over Wichita" and "Heartbreak Storms" via Big Yellow Dog Music. The songs are a continuation of their GRAMMY-nominated 'Blue Umbrella' EP, released in 2020, and 'Blue Umbrella (The Complete Recordings),' which was released in 2021 and featured four never-before-heard songs."Moon Over Wichita" and "Heartbreak Storms" are both written and recorded by Bacharach and Tashian, and offer a gracefully timeless, piano-driven jazz ambiance, while showcasing both artists' dynamic musicianship.Bacharach and Tashian earned a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their inaugural collaboration 'Blue Umbrella.' The album received praise from NPR, LA Times, Variety, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly and more. 'Blue Umbrella' marked Bacharach's first album in 15 years and Tashian's dream collaboration with his childhood hero. It is filled with rich, jazzy chords that underpin restless, dynamic melodies and graceful, understated lyrics.Tashian recently collaborated with acclaimed singer-songwriter, author, entrepreneur, advocate and supermodel Karen Elson on her forthcoming album 'Green,' which will be released April 29th via Big Yellow Dog Music. Tashian co-wrote all of the album's tracks with Elson and Ian Fitchuk, and he co-produced the entire album with Fitchuck. For more information on Tashian, visit bigyellowdogmusic.com/daniel-tashian.Burt Bacharach is one of songwriting's most honored and successful composers. A recipient of three Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and eight GRAMMY Awards (including the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award and 1997 Trustees Award), he revolutionized the music of the 1950s and 60s. Daniel Tashian joins an esteemed list of lyricists to partner with Bacharach, including Hal David and Elvis Costello. Bacharach released 'Some Lovers (World Premiere Recording)' with Steven Sater on November 26, 2021. For more updates on Bacharach, visit bacharachonline.com."Moon Over Wichita" song credits:Songwriters: Burt Bacharach and Daniel TashianArtist: Burt Bacharach and Daniel TashianProducers: Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian"Heartbreak Storms" song credits:Songwriters: Burt Bacharach and Daniel TashianArtist: Burt Bacharach and Daniel TashianProducers: Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian



