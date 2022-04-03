Pop Punk Duo Girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross) Announce New Album "(e)motion sickness" Out June 17, 2022





"



(e)motion sickness is the highly anticipated follow-up to the bands' self-titled debut, which was produced by John Feldmann (5 Seconds Of Summer, blink-182, The Used), and included standout tracks like "California," "Where Were You" (featuring



"This is the most vulnerable I've been through my music," Mills says. "The music I made in the past was fun, but it wasn't an accurate representation of anything I was going through in my life. I had profound experiences and tragic losses, but I didn't talk about them. I struggled with severe anxiety and depression. So, there's a lot in girlfriends' songs that I've never said before. This kind of music really allows those topics to come to life and accentuate them."



The two new tracks follow "



Praised by Alternative Press, SPIN Magazine, Top40-Charts.com and more, girlfriends make music both timely and timeless, while providing a fresh twist to the caffeinated pop-punk they grew up on.

"hooks are huge and the emotions run raw" - SPIN

"a group that sounds "timeless'" - AltPress

"infinitely catchy cathartic release" - Top40-Charts.com



In concert, the duo are a live force to be reckoned with. With their energy being magnified tenfold live, girlfriends have sold out venues like The Roxy in Los Angeles and and recently shared the stage with



As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, pop-punk duo girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross)announce their new album (e)motion sickness out June 17th via Big Noise and release two exhilarating new tracks, " High Again " and "Toaster for a Swim." High Again " mixes different contradictions with a lyrical playfulness akin to Panic! At The Disco and begins with a simple guitar strum, while "Toaster For A Swim" takes the drama of a breakup and turns it up to 11 with a fiery blend of riffs and breathy vocals.(e)motion sickness is the highly anticipated follow-up to the bands' self-titled debut, which was produced by John Feldmann (5 Seconds Of Summer, blink-182, The Used), and included standout tracks like "California," "Where Were You" (featuring Travis Barker), and "Jessica." Girlfriends conjure songs that are once pleasingly familiar, warmly unique and passionately vulnerable and (e)motion sickness is just that."This is the most vulnerable I've been through my music," Mills says. "The music I made in the past was fun, but it wasn't an accurate representation of anything I was going through in my life. I had profound experiences and tragic losses, but I didn't talk about them. I struggled with severe anxiety and depression. So, there's a lot in girlfriends' songs that I've never said before. This kind of music really allows those topics to come to life and accentuate them."The two new tracks follow " Missing You " and "Pretty Mouth," which will also be included on the new album. Channeling the anguish of a breakup into a pure cathartic release, the tracks soar with molten intensity.Praised by Alternative Press, SPIN Magazine, Top40-Charts.com and more, girlfriends make music both timely and timeless, while providing a fresh twist to the caffeinated pop-punk they grew up on."hooks are huge and the emotions run raw" - SPIN"a group that sounds "timeless'" - AltPress"infinitely catchy cathartic release" - Top40-Charts.comIn concert, the duo are a live force to be reckoned with. With their energy being magnified tenfold live, girlfriends have sold out venues like The Roxy in Los Angeles and and recently shared the stage with Bad Suns at The Fonda and The Observatory, Santa Ana. Stay tuned for additional tour dates into 2022.As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums. They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd. Fans streamed the first album more than 30 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community. The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1. Nick played in a major label rock band before founding Gross Labs. Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.



