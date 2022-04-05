12 Full Sail University Alumni Contribute To 10 Winning Projects At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards





At the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, 46 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY-nominated projects across 44 categories. WINTER PARK, FL (Top40 Charts) Today, Full Sail University, an award-winning educational institution for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce that 12 alumni were credited on 10 GRAMMY-winning projects at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards. This year's award ceremony was held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., and aired on CBS.Additionally, Full Sail University alumni have worked on projects that won across 10 different categories. Notable projects include Heaux Tales (Jazmine Sullivan), Call Me If You Get Lost (Tyler, The Creator), 662 (Christone "Kingfish" Ingram), and more.For a look at the GRAMMY-winning categories and projects Full Sail graduates have contributed to this year, please see below:Best Contemporary Blues Album, 662, Christone "Kingfish" IngramBest Immersive Audio Album, Alicia, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersiveBest Latin Rock or Alternative Album, Origen, JuanesBest Música Urbana Album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad BunnyBest Progressive R&B Album, Table For Two, Lucky DayeBest R&B Album, Heaux Tales, Jazmine SullivanBest Rap Album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The CreatorBest Roots Gospel Album, My Savior, Carrie UnderwoodBest Traditional R&B Performance, Fight For You, H.E.R.Best Tropical Latin Album, Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & OrquestaAt the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, 46 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY-nominated projects across 44 categories.



