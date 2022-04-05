Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/04/2022

12 Full Sail University Alumni Contribute To 10 Winning Projects At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

12 Full Sail University Alumni Contribute To 10 Winning Projects At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
WINTER PARK, FL (Top40 Charts) Today, Full Sail University, an award-winning educational institution for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce that 12 alumni were credited on 10 GRAMMY-winning projects at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards. This year's award ceremony was held on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., and aired on CBS.

Additionally, Full Sail University alumni have worked on projects that won across 10 different categories. Notable projects include Heaux Tales (Jazmine Sullivan), Call Me If You Get Lost (Tyler, The Creator), 662 (Christone "Kingfish" Ingram), and more.
For a look at the GRAMMY-winning categories and projects Full Sail graduates have contributed to this year, please see below:
Best Contemporary Blues Album, 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Immersive Audio Album, Alicia, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, Origen, Juanes
Best Música Urbana Album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Best Progressive R&B Album, Table For Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album, Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Best Roots Gospel Album, My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Traditional R&B Performance, Fight For You, H.E.R.
Best Tropical Latin Album, Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
At the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, 46 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY-nominated projects across 44 categories.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0134461 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018701553344727 secs