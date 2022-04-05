Documentary Filmmaker, Singer/Songwriter And Humanitarian, Bonet, Is A Nominee And Her New Film Is Screening At Bare Bones Music & Documentary Film Festival

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Australian filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has just been announced as a Nominee at the 2022 Bare Bones Music
& Documentary Film Festival. for her latest documentary feature film "Angelena: Warrior
Woman". This film is her fourth instalment of her feature film tetralogy and the fourth year Angelena has been a part of this film festival. She has previously won for her short documentary "Change The World
", two documentary feature films and music videos for "Change The World
" and "Break The Chain
", which feature in the films. She attended the festival back in April 2018 before the "Angelena: Change The World" world premiere in Toronto during Hot Docs. She was the recipient of the 'Domestic Violence Prevention Network Salute Award' in 2020. Angelena's new documentary feature film "Angelena: Warrior
Woman" Premieres on the 21st of April at the Bare Bones Film Festival in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, music and humanitarian work, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. Bonet's biopic films, which she produced in their entirety, have won more than 300 film festival awards worldwide. Her inspiring film "Change The World
" recently screened in Brazil, Sweden, Italy and Japan and she has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the 'Human Spirit
Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas. She also won the 'Best Female Director
for 2021' at the Nicomedia International Film Awards in Turkey. This coveted overall award for 2021 is important for Bonet as she beat female directors from 5 continents, 34 countries where a total of 201 films were submitted. Her film has gone global and her voice and personal story is inspiring and resonating in every culture. Angelena's original soundtrack has also won numerous film awards. Her songs features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman
", Disney's "Cinderella
", George
Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron.
Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released her short film "Change The World
" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and transparency may be at a financial disadvantage and wants to inspire them. Domestic violence has risen substantially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims have been in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are not definitely not alone.
Bare Bones International Film & Music
Festival is dedicated to screening feature motion picture projects with budgets less than one million dollars. Their philosophy is to promote and support the efforts of the small budget filmmakers and producers. They treat everyone the way they would like to be treated and provide lots of encouragement. The festival is a Spring
break and networking opportunity for actors, writers, filmmakers and producers. The small town experience will give visitors a break from the hustle and bustle of a big city. In the city of Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA, everyone greets you with a smile and a friendly "howdy'!