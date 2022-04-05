Deutsche Grammophon Artists And Recordings Win Two Coveted Grammy Awards





www.grammy.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deutsche Grammophon artists and recordings were among those honoured at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. The Yellow Label reaped two of the coveted prizes at this year's show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra took the GRAMMY for Best Orchestral Performance for their revelatory recording of the Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 by Florence Price (1885-1953). The African-American composer's work was championed by several leading conductors during the 1930s before racism and sexism ensured that Price and her music fell into obscurity. Maestro Nézet-Séguin's recording with his Philadelphia musicians has introduced two of Price's finest works to a large new audience.Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra secured their third GRAMMY in succession on Sunday. Having won the Best Orchestral Performance awards in 2020 with Andrew Norman's Sustain and 2021 with Charles Ives: Complete Symphonies, this time they secured the GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance with their gripping interpretation of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8, the "Symphony of a Thousand". The Los Angeles Philharmonic was joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, National Children's Chorus (and their respective artistic directors: Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer) and soloists Tamara Wilson, Leah Crocetto, Erin Morley, Mihoko Fujimura, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Ryan McKinny and Morris Robinson."We are so proud of our artists and partners and delighted that the Recording Academy continues to recognise the outstanding quality of their work," comments Dr Clemens Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon. "Our GRAMMY Award winners this year reflect the Yellow Label's commitment to excellence and diversity, from Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra's readings of two wonderful rediscovered Florence Price symphonies to the awe-inspiring soundworld of Mahler's mighty Eighth Symphony."The GRAMMY, which celebrates both artistic and technical achievement, is the recording industry's most prestigious award. The annual ceremony was broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+. "Music's Biggest Night" is now available to view on demand in select markets via the Paramount+ website.BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCEFLORENCE PRICE: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 · The Philadelphia Orchestra · Yannick Nézet-SéguinBEST CHORAL PERFORMANCEGrant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus mastersMAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara WilsonLos Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale National Children's Chorus & Pacific ChoraleLos Angeles Philharmonic · Gustavo Dudamelwww.deutschegrammophon.comwww.grammy.com



