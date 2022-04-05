Everclear Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With Special Guests Fastball & The Nixons

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s, is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022 and to mark this major milestone, the quartet - led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis - has announced a 25+ date North American 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Fastball
and The Nixons. The setlist for this year's tour dates will run the gamut of Everclear's career including songs from their currently out-of-print full-length debut, 1993's World of Noise, which the band has announced will be remastered and made available for the first time on all digital music streaming platforms on Friday, June 10th.
Officially kicking off Thursday, June 9th in Idaho, Everclear's celebratory outing will make stops throughout the summer in Denver, Waco, Memphis, Virginia Beach, Greenville, Baltimore, Nashville, Lexington, and Schenectady, among many other markets. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Bandsintown and artist pre-sales for the newly announced 30th Anniversary Tour dates will begin Wednesday, April 6th with local presales available Thursday, April 7th and the public on sale commencing Friday, April 8th,all starting at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.
"Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration," exclaims Alexakis. "I'm almost 60 years old. I've got MS. I've been through the ringer, but I'm still here. The music's still here. Everclear
is still here. Everclear
is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same. We've got a great band now, we're tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I'm blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life."
Of the 30th Anniversary Tour, he adds, "We're gonna do a couple of songs off World of Noise for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides. And, of course, we'll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It's going to be a really fun summer!"
Watch a special 30th Anniversary Tour teaser video showcasing performance footage of the band's first #1 hit, and fan-favorite, "Santa Monica
" from the early days along with clips of them playing the song literally all over the world over the decades.
Since forming in 1992, Everclear
has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," "I Will Buy You A New Life," "Wonderful
" and "Everything To Everyone," as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular '90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.
After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he'd moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear
demos, the Nervous & WeirdEP (1993), and ultimately the World of Noise LP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records. The original 1993 release of World of Noise, paired with the band's significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995's platinum-sellingalbum Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit "Santa Monica," Everclear
was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.
Everclear
is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums).
Everclear
2022 Tour Dates:
Apr 22 - Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall
Apr 23 - Houston, TX @ Bikes On the Bayou 2022
Apr 24 - Austin, TX @ Empire
Control Room & Gara
May 12 - Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer
May 13 - Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat Music
Festival 2022
May 14 - Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival (Art Alexakis solo)
May 15 - Los Angeles @ Dog Days of Summer at The Greek Theatre
May 20 - Everett, WA @ Downtown Everett Association
June 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Taste of Syracuse
June 9 - Emmett, ID @ Stoney's Road House
June 10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater
June 11 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine
Studios
June 12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
June 14 - Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre
June 16 - Waco, TX @ The Backyard
June 17 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage
June 18 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
June 19 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
June 22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series
June 23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
June 24 - Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino
June 25 - Meadows Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy
June 30 - Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park
July 1 - Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife
July 3 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
July 6 - Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
July 7 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music
Hall
July 8 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
July 9 - Streator, IL @ Streator's 4th of July Celebration
July 13 - Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre
July 14 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
July 15 - Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.
July 16 - Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Aug 6 - Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater
Aug 13 - San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles
Aug 27 - Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
Sept 3 - Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino.