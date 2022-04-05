Everclear Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With Special Guests Fastball & The Nixons





Officially kicking off Thursday, June 9th in Idaho, Everclear's celebratory outing will make stops throughout the summer in Denver, Waco, Memphis, Virginia Beach, Greenville, Baltimore, Nashville, Lexington, and Schenectady, among many other markets. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Bandsintown and artist pre-sales for the newly announced 30th Anniversary Tour dates will begin Wednesday, April 6th with local presales available Thursday, April 7th and the public on sale commencing Friday, April 8th,all starting at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.

"Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration," exclaims Alexakis. "I'm almost 60 years old. I've got MS. I've been through the ringer, but I'm still here. The music's still here.



Of the 30th Anniversary Tour, he adds, "We're gonna do a couple of songs off World of Noise for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides. And, of course, we'll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It's going to be a really fun summer!"

Watch a special 30th Anniversary Tour teaser video showcasing performance footage of the band's first #1 hit, and fan-favorite, "



Since forming in 1992,



After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he'd moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early









Apr 22 - Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall

Apr 23 - Houston, TX @ Bikes On the Bayou 2022

Apr 24 - Austin, TX @

May 12 - Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

May 13 - Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat

May 14 - Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival (Art Alexakis solo)

May 15 - Los Angeles @ Dog Days of Summer at The Greek Theatre

May 20 - Everett, WA @ Downtown Everett Association

June 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Taste of Syracuse

June 9 - Emmett, ID @ Stoney's Road House

June 10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater

June 11 - Colorado Springs, CO @

June 12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

June 14 - Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre

June 16 - Waco, TX @ The Backyard

June 17 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage

June 18 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

June 19 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

June 22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series

June 23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

June 24 - Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino

June 25 - Meadows Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy

June 30 - Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park

July 1 - Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife

July 3 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

July 6 - Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck

July 7 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester

July 8 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

July 9 - Streator, IL @ Streator's 4th of July Celebration

July 13 - Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre

July 14 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

July 15 - Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.

July 16 - Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Aug 6 - Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater

Aug 13 - San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles

Aug 27 - Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

