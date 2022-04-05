Sarah Mae Chilton Releases "Go Away Ghost"



"Go Away New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-Americana singer/songwriter Sarah Mae Chilton recently released her new single "Go Away Ghost."With chilling lyrics like I ain't wasting no more time on someone who to me has died, "Go Away Ghost" tells a haunting story about an ended relationship that is sure to resonate with listeners.At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Sarah Mae went out to Tucson, Arizona where her dad had recently moved. She stayed for six months as a time of quiet and was able to record a number of songs, including "Go Away Ghost" in the true wild west.The song was produced by Craig Schumacher at WaveLab Studios. Wavelab is a destination recording studio located in the heart of downtown Tucson, Arizona. For more than a decade, the studio has been creating a distinctive sonic signature that has been embraced by artists such as KT Tunstall, Neko Case, Amos Lee, Iron and Wine, Calexico, Tom Russell, and Giant Sand."Go Away Ghost is a powerful song for anyone who needs to get someone out of their head and heart," Sarah Mae explains. "When Laura Rabell and I wrote this song, we talked about watching our moms work through their sadness of going through a divorce. We talked about how a relationship can haunt you for years. Letting go is easier said than done. I've definitely been haunted by lost love. I felt that I couldn't get over it. I didn't want to, no matter what anyone told me. But, then one glorious day I realized why am I wasting my energy on someone who didn't care about me? We all have our turning point where we finally move on from somebody. This song is a revival to help let those ghosts go!"



