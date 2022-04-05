Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 05/04/2022

St. Louis Hip-Hop Artist Save Ferris To Release New Single 'Lemonade'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) St. Louis artist and record producer Save Ferris recently announced a single titled Lemonade releasing April 15th 2022 featuring the Louisiana artist Feedbackotw. Following his last single Therapy with Lil B, it is exciting to see what such a new powerful voice in St. Louis will bring to the music scene.

Ferris recently spoke on the Dreamers Podcast about what it was like working closely with the Hip-Hop legend Lil B.
"It was really crazy how it all happened. Like, he is someone that has been so impactful on so many people and to have him reach out to me of all things, man... it was really amazing and I'm glad it turned out well. " - Save Ferris (Dreamers Podcast 2022)

Keep up with Save Ferris on his social media and other platforms
Twitter:@saveferrisstl
Instagram:@saveferrisstl
Facebook:@saveferrisstl






