Country Artist Richard Lynch Announces 2022 Concert Series To Benefit Veterans

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ft2PD3ZFfdWgcysP7RYnb New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richard Lynch has announced this year's Love Tattoo Foundation benefit events at his Keepin' It Country Farm, including #1 Billboard artists and RFD TV stars.International country chart-topper and member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, Richard Lynch has announced the 2022 lineup of "Keepin' It Country Farm" concerts to benefit the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. This year's lineup includes several #1 Billboard charting artists and a couple of stars from RFD TV. Headliners include multi-#1 artist/writer, Paul Overstreet; Statler Brothers member, Jimmy Fortune; RFD TV's Penny Gilley, #1 Christian Country artist, Jeff Bates; and RFD performers, The Malpass Brothers. Watch Richard's announcement at https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand/videos/285021543664009.FULL LINEUP OF KEEPIN' IT COUNTRY FARM "LOVE TATTOO FOUNDATION BENEFIT CONCERTS"Fri, June 3rd - Jeff BatesSat, July 16th - The Malpass BrothersSat, August 20th - Paul OverstreetSat, September 24th - Jimmy FortuneSat, October 8th - Penny Gilley w/Bonnie RileySat, November 5th - Richard Lynch Band and Friends.All shows start at 7pm, with the Richard Lynch Band hosting. Tickets, including a season pass to all shows, are available at https://lovetattoofoundation.org/.Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.Website: https://www.richardlynchband.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/richardlynchbndSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ft2PD3ZFfdWgcysP7RYnb



