Post Malone Is Coming To Hard Rock Live In Hollywood, Florida As Part Of Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Entertainment On May 6, 2022

His catalog comprises of the GRAMMY Award-nominated records " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida is continuing its rock star entertainment line-up for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix race weekend with global superstar Post Malone coming to Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.As a founding partner of Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock International is bringing globally recognized superstars to celebrate the inaugural race in Miami at both the Miami International Autodrome and at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the brand's flagship resort and home of the iconic Guitar Hotel. Post Malone joins the line-up of A-list entertainers announced who are scheduled to perform during race weekend.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET and start at $105. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Fans can access venue presale on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. ET via Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Facebook and Twitter pages. Doors open one hour prior to show time.In addition to the concert experience at Hard Rock Live, Post Malone is slated to make an appearance at Hard Rock Beach Club at the Miami International Autodrome during race weekend. Spanning the area by turns 11, 12 and 13, Hard Rock Beach Club is a highlight of the track that will give guests a uniquely South Florida environment to enjoy all of the race action with a 24,000-square-foot beach, resort-style pools and two levels of luxury cabanas.Three-time Diamond-certified, Dallas artist Post Malone emerged in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, delivering multiple No.1 debuts. His 2019's " Hollywood's Bleeding " arrived with Platinum status and eventually went on to go triple-Platinum, following the immense success of the triple-Platinum "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which also debuted at No.1 a year prior. In the wake of "Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post crushed a record that was in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, making him the artist with the most songs on that list ever. Moreover, he also beat the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.His catalog comprises of the GRAMMY Award-nominated records " Circles " (four-time Platinum), "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond) and " Congratulations " [feat. Quavo] (Diamond), and much more. Post kicks off his next era and paves the way for his fourth full-length album with the blockbuster single " One Right Now " [with The Weeknd].



