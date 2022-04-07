Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/04/2022

The Chainsmokers Announce Album 'So Far So Good'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chainsmokers have announced that their upcoming album So Far So Good will release on May 13 via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records.
TRACK LIST
1. Riptide
2. High
3. iPad
4. Maradona
5. Solo Mission
6. Something Different
7. I Love U
8. If You're Serious
9. Channel 1
10. Testing
11. In Too Deep
12. I Hope You Change Your Mind
13. Cyanide






