The Chainsmokers Announce Album 'So Far So Good'

13. Cyanide New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chainsmokers have announced that their upcoming album So Far So Good will release on May 13 via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records.Check out the brand new album trailer @ Top40-Charts.com!TRACK LIST1. Riptide2. High3. iPad4. Maradona5. Solo Mission6. Something Different7. I Love U8. If You're Serious9. Channel 110. Testing11. In Too Deep12. I Hope You Change Your Mind13. Cyanide



