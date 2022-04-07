Other Mother To Join Imagine Dragons On European Stadium Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Canadian alt-rock band Mother Mother
has been announced as direct support to Imagine Dragons
on their upcoming European stadium dates. The run of dates kicks off in Latvia on June 1st, then to Prague with two shows at the Letnany Airport to a combined audience of nearly 150,000 people, and will continue through Europe
with stops at the UK's Stadium MK, Austria's Ernst-Happel Stadion, and Germany's Sparkassen Park amongst many others. This tour follows up on a sold-out American and European headline tour to start in 2022, the latter postponed due to the pandemic. The band re-announced their European headline dates, to take place in November and December of this year, including upgrades to many sold-out tour markets. See below for a full list of dates.
Mother Mother
has enjoyed enormous success with the release of the deluxe edition of INSIDE. Their hugely anticipated single "Hayloft II" reached the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart. Globally, the sequel to the band's breakout hit "Hayloft" has already been streamed more than 30 million times across all DSPS. All told, tracks from INSIDE have combined to cumulatively eclipsed 68 million streams globally and continue to grow. To date, Mother Mother
has accumulated two billion global streams, 3.1 million Shazams and 15 million active monthly listeners.
Tour Dates
- with Imagine Dragons
Headline Dates:
* - New show
+ - Upgraded venue
Tour dates:
Wed, 1st Jun 2022 Latvia Riga
Sun, 5th Jun 2022 Czech Republic Prague
Mon, 6th Jun 2022 Czech Republic Prague
Thu, 9th Jun 2022 Switzerland Bern
Tue, 14th Jun 2022 Germany Hannover
Thu, 16th Jun 2022 Luxembourg Esch-sur-Alzette
Sat, 18th Jun 2022 United Kingdom Milton Keynes
Thu, 23rd Jun 2022 Austria Vienna
Mon, 27th Jun 2022 Norway Koengen
Tue, 5th Jul 2022 Germany Berlin
Sat, 9th Jul 2022 Portugal Lisbon
Mon, 11th Jul 2022 Spain Santiago de Compostela
Thu, 14th Jul 2022 Germany Moenchengladbach
Tue, 15th Nov 2022 Ireland Dublin
Thu, 17th Nov 2022 United Kingdom Glasgow
Fri, 18th Nov 2022 United Kingdom Bristol
Sun, 20th Nov 2022 United Kingdom London
Mon, 21st Nov 2022 United Kingdom London
Tue, 22nd Nov 2022 United Kingdom Manchester
Thu, 24th Nov 2022 Germany Hamburg
Sat, 26th Nov 2022 France Paris
Sun, 27th Nov 2022 Germany Cologne
Mon, 28th Nov 2022 Italy Milan
Wed, 30th Nov 2022 Spain Barcelona
Thu, 1st Dec 2022 Spain Madrid
Sun, 4th Dec 2022 Belgium Brussels
Mon, 5th Dec 2022 Germany Munich
Tue, 7th Dec 0202 Netherlands Amsterdam
Thu, 8th Dec 2022 Germany Berlin
Sat, 10th Dec 2022 Demark Copenhagen
Sun, 11th Dec 2022 Norway Oslo
Mon, 12th Dec 2022 Sweden Stockholm
Wed, 14th Dec 2022 Finland Helsinki
Comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly
Guldemond, Jasmin
Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, the band had a whirlwind decade; over two billion streams and views, more than 15 million monthly listeners and counting on digital platforms and 3.1 million Shazam searches. The band had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James
Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts. In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER has had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1's for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running. Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My Heart
and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.
With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons
remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," "Thunder
" and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons
developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major-label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track "Radioactive
" topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015's Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," the GRAMMY-nominated "Thunder
" and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with "Thunder
" rising to the No. 1 spot. The band's fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single "Natural
" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time "most spins in a week" at the format.
Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 was released on September
3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.
"Follow You
" and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.