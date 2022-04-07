Soulful Artist Donovan Keith Reveals Glistening New Single 'cruel Fools Eye'





Speaking about the vivid new release, Donovan shares, "Cruel Fools Eye is about the habit of chasing the things that neglect you. Sometimes we tend to be attracted to what our impression of someone is when they're actually toxic and not good for us at all. At the same we completely ignore those who are interested in us, who see our value, and would be great for us. Having a Cruel Fools Eye means being so distracted by the toxic that you're blind to any real connection."



Adding to how the track was created, Donovan explains, "This is a track inspired by The

Nudging yesteryear while looking forward to the future, 'Cruel Fools Eye' is entirely refreshing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from the midwest and currently calling Austin, TX home, Donovan Keith is best known for his classic soul vocals and infectious showmanship that has won over audiences time and time again. Donovan's uniquely vintage style combining soul, funk, and rock blends well with a variety of musical genres and his universal appeal has seen him open for acts such as Enrique Iglesias, Tower Of Power, the late Charles Bradley, Fastball, Snarky Puppy, and Erykah Badu. Back with sophisticated new release 'Cruel Fools Eye', this soulful number will have you dancing around your bedroom like there's no tomorrow.Speaking about the vivid new release, Donovan shares, "Cruel Fools Eye is about the habit of chasing the things that neglect you. Sometimes we tend to be attracted to what our impression of someone is when they're actually toxic and not good for us at all. At the same we completely ignore those who are interested in us, who see our value, and would be great for us. Having a Cruel Fools Eye means being so distracted by the toxic that you're blind to any real connection."Adding to how the track was created, Donovan explains, "This is a track inspired by The Temptations and Motown vocal groups. Many of their songs have jazzy or funky rhythm that is upbeat but contrasted with sometimes wistful or pensive lyrics. I initially wrote the bass line and the rhythm just fell into place. I grew up on that era or music and so when I write songs those influences burst through my creations and I heard the motown-esque backup vocals, the horn hits on the chorus, and the big build of the pre-chorus into the chorus. Tracked live in Wire Recording in Austin, TX by Stuart Sullivan (Sublime) Mixed Chris Bell (Erykah Badu, Destinys Child) and Mastered by Gavin Lurssen"Nudging yesteryear while looking forward to the future, 'Cruel Fools Eye' is entirely refreshing.



