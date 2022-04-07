Joan Osborne & Amy Helm Announced At Patchogue Theatre









PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Joan Osborne & Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm perform in a special double bill at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00PM. Joan Osborne is an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist. A native of Kentucky, she moved to NYC to attend NYU Film School, but dropped out after becoming involved in New York's downtown music scene.Her 1995 album Relish was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video "What If God Was One Of Us". She directed the video for Relish's second single "St. Teresa" and created the artwork for the album's physical package. She has traveled the U.S. and the world for over twenty-five years performing in clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums, with her own band and as a featured vocalist. Her latest album, Bring It On Home, produced by Jack Petruzzelli, her longtime guitarist and musical director, includes a blistering version of Slim Harpo's "Shake Your Hips," and that energy informs her live shows.Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm's third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind, is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation. These 10 songs represent a gathering of ideas and experiences, friends and collaborators. Yet, the album also marks a landing - a pause for the traveling musician and mother of two young boys who was seeking clarity in her calling and career.Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $50.00 - $80.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.



