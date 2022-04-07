|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Bauhaus Announces New Tour Dates In Italy, Germany & US
Most read news of the week
'Go Unreal': Tickets Now On Sale For 2022 #AbuDhabiGP, Swedish House Mafia To Headline Friday After-Race Concert
The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Announces North American Celebration Of Jazz Appreciation Month In April, 2022
Deborah Cox To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame At The 51st Annual Juno Awards, Live On CBC
More Than 50 Amateur Pianists Will Present Concert Of Ukrainian Music To Support Humanitarian Relief Fund
J Balvin With Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, And Carrie Underwood To Perform At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Grammy Award-winning Multiplatinum Kid Cudi And Multiple Grammy Award Nominated Jack Harlow To Perform At Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022
Emeli Sande Releases 'There Isn't Much.' New Album 'Let's Say For Instance' To Be Released May 6, 2022
Pop Punk Duo Girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross) Announce New Album "(e)motion sickness" Out June 17, 2022