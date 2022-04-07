Bauhaus Announces New Tour Dates In Italy, Germany & US





Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first 'Cadavre exquis' drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, 'Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau' ('The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.')



For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared sixty seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. All done without hearing what the others had laid down. The only common link being a prerecorded beat courtesy of Kevin. The final playback came as synchronistic revelation.



Tour Dates:

June 6 - Alcatraz (Milan, IT) **

August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE) **

May 14 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) - SOLD OUT!

May 15 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) -

May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR) -

May 19 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA) -

May 21 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) -

May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) -

May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO) -

May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ) -

June 4 - Primavera (Barcelona, ES) -

June 8 - Release Festival (Athens, GR) -

August 4 - W Festival (Oostend, BE) -

August 28 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT) -

Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON) ** -

Sept. 8 -

Sept. 9 -

Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA) ** -

Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC) ** -

Sept. 13 - MGM

Sept. 14 - College Street

Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI) ** -

Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN) **

Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX) ** -

Sept. 21 - 713

Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA) ** -

**NEW Date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last month, Bauhaus released the new song "Drink The New Wine" which was recorded last year during lockdown with the four members sharing audio files. The track employs the Surrealists' 'Exquisite Corpse' device whereby each artist adds to the piece without seeing what the others have done.Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first 'Cadavre exquis' drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, 'Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau' ('The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.')For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared sixty seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. All done without hearing what the others had laid down. The only common link being a prerecorded beat courtesy of Kevin. The final playback came as synchronistic revelation.Tour Dates:June 6 - Alcatraz (Milan, IT) **August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE) **May 14 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) - SOLD OUT!May 15 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA) -May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR) -May 19 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA) -May 21 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) -May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA) -May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO) -May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ) -June 4 - Primavera (Barcelona, ES) -June 8 - Release Festival (Athens, GR) -August 4 - W Festival (Oostend, BE) -August 28 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT) -Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON) ** -Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) - Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 2, 2021 show will be honored.Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) - Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 3, 2021 show will be honored.Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA) ** -Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC) ** -Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA) ** -Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT) ** -Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI) ** -Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN) **Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX) ** -Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX) ** -Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA) ** -**NEW Date.



