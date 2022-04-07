Little Big Town Announces New Single 'Hell Yeah'





The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." Critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking," and hit single "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" are the latest from the bands self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall which was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January of 2020. To date "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" has reached global streams of over 316 Million. The bands tenth studio album is set for release later this year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Big Town is releasing their latest single, "Hell Yeah," on Monday, April 11. The song is the first single released by the ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band in two years and will be on their forthcoming 10th studio album.The new record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall (released in 2020) which included singles "Over Drinking," GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey." The latest release, "Hell Yeah," will make its radio World Premiere on iHeart at 2:00 pm ET on April 11. That evening, the band will also debut the song with a special performance on the CMT Music Awards airing at 8:00 pm ET on CBS."Phillip and I wrote this with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder," said LBT's Jimi Westbrook. "I remember when Corey brought that hook in that day. He sang his idea and when he turned that phrase at the end of the chorus, we were all like 'hell yeah!' We always have a blast writing with those guys.""This song is a classic breakup song, flipped upside down," continued Sweet. "It's pure feel-good vibes. We are so excited to premiere it on the CMT Music Awards which has always been a home for us in releasing new music. Big thanks to iHeart for the radio World Premiere. Hell yeah!"GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group, Little Big Town -- consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook -- first entered the music scene more than 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," " Good As Gone " and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church."The bands breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush." 2017's, The Breaker, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No.4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim.The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." Critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking," and hit single "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" are the latest from the bands self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall which was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January of 2020. To date "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" has reached global streams of over 316 Million. The bands tenth studio album is set for release later this year.



