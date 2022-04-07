Demi Lovato Launches Propeller Campaign Benefitting Choose Love

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Demi Lovato and Propeller stand with people in and fleeing Ukraine during this devastating moment in history.

It's easy to feel helpless in moments like this, but they encourage fans to respond with love in the face of such calculated and cruel aggression. "Choose Love - always," notes Lovato. "I'm inspired by the work Choose Love and their partners are doing to support displaced people around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine."



In support of Ukrainian people affected by the conflict, the global superstar and Propeller - the digital marketing platform working at the crossroads of culture and social good - have launched a campaign to benefit the Choose Love organization, who is providing humanitarian aid for the more than 10 million displaced Ukrainians.



Demi is asking fans to make a tax-deductible contribution to support the work of Choose Love and enter to win a chance to join them in the studio to be the first to hear their new music. Propeller will fly the winner to Los Angeles for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, put them up in a 4-star hotel, give them rideshare credit to get around, and more. Every dollar counts and donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $50,000.

Find more info and donate here by April 13, 2022.



With the donations received, Choose Love will support over 30 projects who are providing vital aid and services to those still in and fleeing the country, including: emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothes, legal support, support for the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health support. Please give what you can to this urgent appeal, and please also share this fundraiser as widely as you can.



Prior to this campaign, Demi and Propeller launched a 2021 campaign around Pride, benefitting Human Rights Campaign (HRC), The Trevor Project and The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. They also teamed up in 2020 for a campaign that garnered over 270,000 actions on issues ranging from racial justice to immigration reform.



