Sol Roots Band Performs At Montpelier Mansion And Arts Center

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday April 8, The Montpelier Mansion and Arts Center presents the Sol Roots Band, performing a night of raw funk, deep blues and soul, upbeat jazz, heartfelt R&B, and hypnotic rhythms. The Montpelier Mansion is located in Laurel, Maryland.

Sol Roots is a fierce guitarist and soulful vocalist who has toured with many musical legends around the world. The Sol Roots band is known for creating a blend of energetic rock, raw funk, greasy soul, deep blues, and hypnotic rhythms.

The Sol Roots Band has shared the stage with acts such as Jon Cleary, Cory Henry, The Wood Brothers, Eric Lindell, New Orleans Suspects, Victor Wainwright, Shemekia Copeland, Roosevelt Collier, Sonny Landreth and more.

Paying homage to the greats, and with a love of Universal Music as the guiding light, Sol brings together a powerful and unique group of talented musicians.

Sol is an official Home Grown Music Network artist and a "Next Generation" Music Maker Relief Foundation artist. The band was recognized as "Best Blues Act/Group" 2019 by The Wammies / The MusicianShip.

"Sol performs a soulful blend of rock and blues with a natural stage presence" - Jambase

The historic Montpelier Mansion of Laurel Maryland dates to 1873, and the Arts Center was opened in 1979. The arts center houses three galleries, artist studios, a metal casting facility, gas-fired kilns, a digital lab and classrooms. Cultural events showcasing high quality performing arts and visual arts are offered throughout the year as well. The Montpelier Mansion and Arts Center is a National Historic Landmark site.

The Sol Roots Band concert on Friday April 8 will be from 8pm until 10pm. The link for purchasing tickets can be found on the artist website.






