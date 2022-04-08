Cian Ducrot Unveils New Single "All For You" - Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Irish singer-songwriter and producer Cian Ducrot has today revealed his latest single, stripped back love song 'All For You', via Polydor UK/Universal Music. The haunting track with heartfelt lyrics explores themes of love, lust and heartbreak in a powerful and melodic way. One of Amazon Music 'Artists To Watch 2022', Cian initially previewed a verse of the track on TikTok, which generated more than 4M views. As a result of its remarkable success, last week it was featured on 'The Tonight Show', where Jimmy Fallon and pop-rock star Joe Jonas performed their own improvised lyrics in a funny open verse challenge watched by over a million viewers.Speaking about the creative process behind the track, the 24 years-old says "In total this song probably took the best part of a week to write and to get right. I wrote most of it on the piano in my living room but also a lot was written in my head as I went about my daily routine. I was trying to get every lyric and melody right. A lot of it came very naturally during my first sit down at the piano to write the song but finessing it after took some time. When it came to producing the song it was pretty easy as it's very stripped back ."'All For You' combines a sombre, melodious piano with Cian's soulful voice. In total simplicity as always, Cian says about the meaning behind the lyrics 'To be honest I've never liked quoting for my songs, I think the best thing I can say is to listen to the song and decide what it means to you'.Having released his debut EP 'Make Believe' in December, his honest and refreshing tunes have received critical acclaim and support from Jack Saunders and Mollie King on BBC Radio 1, and an inclusion on Amazon Music's 'Artists To Watch 2022' list. Deeply autobiographical, this EP is an open door to Cian's world, captured through raw and melancholic pop.Tipped by Jack Saunders as one of three artists to watch on Notion and as 'a phenomenal songwriter' on BBC Radio 1, Cian has also seen support from the likes of CLASH ('something to treasure'), 1883, The Independent, Official Charts, Pop Justice and MTV UK, and was labelled as 'on the brink of great things' by the Daily Star. Cian has built a 710k-strong audience on TikTok and his irreverent, creative connection with fans across his social platforms continues to further solidify his position as a rising pop star in the direct vein of artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Lauv.With the release of his debut EP, a first UK headline show and more than 35 million streams globally, 2021 was a truly remarkable year for the rising Irish artist, and things are only getting bigger. As the excitement continues to build around Cian's upcoming projects, he has been spending the last few weeks writing for other artists, including American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith's next single 'Flowers', and will be performing at Barn On The Farm and Forbidden Fruit festivals over the summer.Raised in Cork and based in London but just as likely to be found recording in LA, Cian Ducrot takes a nomadic approach to pop music. Home for this 24-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and classically-trained multi-instrumentalist is wherever he happens to find his laptop and guitar — but no matter where he is. Growing up in a broken home, Cian sought relief in music, listening to his Mum playing everything from Bach to Chopin — often finding that music was a way to escape the trials of abuse, a turbulent family dynamic and more. It's no surprise that he went on to focus on music in school, joining musicals, drama clubs, mastered different instruments and performing from a young age. Cian will eventually win a full scholarship to study classical flute at the Royal Academy of Music - one of the most prestigious performing arts schools in the world. Around the same time, Cian knew that to create original music he would have to teach himself how to produce. And so he did.A couple of years into his schooling, Cian took a short trip to Los Angeles, CA - a trip that inspired him to pursue his dream of becoming a pop artist instead of a classical flautist. He decided to take a risk leaving his schooling (and the full ride scholarship that came with it) and moved back to Ireland to plan for his new dream. Cian was steadfast in his new writing journey, with money being tight he would often couch surf between London and L.A. The product of these experiences was his debut release; started in college (2020) - a mixtape that chronicles his unconventional road into the music industry. The risk ended up paying off when he was discovered by Darkroom/Interscope Records last Summer; promptly signed him to the label. Capitalizing on his natural talent and years of dedication, the Irish songwriter/producer and artist is at work on a new project and aims to showcase his diverse talents exploring revealing issues of love, loss, masculinity and frustration. Cian wishes to create music that listeners can relate to and find solace in - not unlike how a young Cian once did.



