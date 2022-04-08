It's Almost Dry: Pusha T Reveals Album Title, Drops New Single "Neck & Wrist" Featuring Jay-Z & Pharrell





6/23/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Pusha T announces the title of his highly anticipated fourth album It's Almost Dry, and drops his brand new single "Neck & Wrist" featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams."Neck & Wrist" and the Ye-produced "Diet Coke" are the first two tracks in advance of Pusha T's forthcoming new fourth solo album, It's Almost Dry. The new album has already been praised by Charlamagne Tha God as Pusha's "best body of work." It arrives as the highly anticipated follow-up to Pusha's 2018 masterpiece, Daytona.Today Pusha also announces the It's Almost Dry Tour, launching May 29th in Seattle, WA. The initial phase of the tour wraps in Philadelphia on June 23. Tickets for the It's Almost Dry Tour go on sale this Friday. For more info, visit kingpush.com/tour. Pusha T is also currently featured on "Hear Me Clearly," the buzzworthy new single by longtime friend and collaborator Nigo. The track is included on his new album I Know Nigo, released March 25th (Victor Victor Worldwide/ Republic Records). The star-studded project by the Japanese cultural and fashion icon is Nigo's first musical body of work in nearly two decades.Pusha T's instant classic Daytona netted 4 stars in Rolling Stone ("a marvel of musical precision") and was called "an undisputed classic in Pusha's discography" by Noisey. The highest-charting album and biggest debut of Pusha's storied career, it was widely hailed by critics as one of the best albums of the year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album."My brand is all about creating masterpieces," Pusha recently told Complex. "This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great.This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I'm the Martin Scorsese of it." The theme continues in Pusha's recent Office Magazine cover story: "I'm the novel. I'm the fucking Godfather trilogy."IT'S ALMOST DRY TOUR:5/29/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo6/1/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom6/2/22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues6/4/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo6/5/22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park6/7/22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall6/8/22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre6/15/22 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live6/16/22 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza6/21/22 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage6/22/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground6/23/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts.



