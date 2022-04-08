The Black Keys Celebrate Baseball's Opening Day









As they've done their entire career, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney wrote all of the material for Dropout



Speaking of summer touring, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys celebrate today's Opening Day of Major League Baseball in a new video for MLB Network. From Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, TN, he and Patrick Carney compare the collaboration in writing music and fielding a baseball team. They discuss the parallels between baseball and touring throughout the summer as "Wild Child," the first single from their upcoming album, Dropout Boogie, due May 13 on Nonesuch, is set to images from baseball's offseason and shots from Spring Training. You can watch it here:As they've done their entire career, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney wrote all of the material for Dropout Boogie in the studio, and the album captures a number of first takes that hark back to the stripped-down blues rock of their early days making music together in Akron, Ohio, basements. After hashing out initial ideas at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, the duo welcomed new collaborators Billy F Gibbons, Greg Cartwright, and Angelo Petraglia to the sessions, marking the first time they've invited multiple new contributors to work simultaneously on one of their own albums. You can pre-order the album here.Speaking of summer touring, The Black Keys will tour North America for the first time in three years starting in July. Band of Horses will support on all dates, while Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (August 24-September 9), and the Velveteers (October 2-18) will open at select performances.



