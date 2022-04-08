Andrea Bocelli Announces December 2022 US Tour Dates









DECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today globally-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for December 2022. Andrea Bocelli In Concert includes eleven new show dates in major cities across the nation, including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, New York and Columbus with the support of the highly-regarded Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The tour also finds Bocelli performing for the first time ever in Bridgeport, CT, Savannah, GA, Indianapolis, IN with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and for the first time at the new venue UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. He is also set to return to the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 14. Tickets for Bocelli's December 2022 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit www.andreabocelli.com for more info. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli's uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.Andrea's US tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will also have access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access the following day on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. local time.Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli's upcoming 2022 summer and fall tour dates in North America and Europe are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets and https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.December 2022 US Andrea Bocelli In Concert Tour:June 2022 US Believe Tour *previously announcedJUNE 15, 2022 / San Diego, CA / Pechanga ArenaJUNE 16, 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood BowlJUNE 18, 2022 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center **JUNE 22, 2022 / Austin, TX / Moody CenterJUNE 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center**San Jose, CA is officially a rescheduled show from June 2020 and all tickets originally purchased are still valid for the new 2022 event.DECEMBER 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase CenterDECEMBER 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand GardenDECEMBER 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda CenterDECEMBER 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge FieldhouseDECEMBER 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide ArenaDECEMBER 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD GardenDECEMBER 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage ArenaDECEMBER 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS ArenaDECEMBER 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSGDECEMBER 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket ArenaDECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena



