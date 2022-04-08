"Force To Be Reckoned With" (Consequence) Nataly Dawn Shares New Single And Ode To Her Great-Grandmother "Danny" From Forthcoming Solo Album Gardenview Out June 3

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Berkeley-based singer-songwriter Nataly Dawn recently announced her new solo record Gardenview, set for release on June 3rd. Today, the folk-Americana songstress shares brand new single "Danny," a riddled and rhythmic reminder to enjoy the present moment. Named after her witty great-grandmother, the song's retro-infused Wurlitzer and vibraphone float above a groovy percussion section. Dawn's soft and casually commanding vocals are warm and inviting as she sings a riddle inspired by memories of her late relative. "Danny loved to speak in riddles," says Dawn. "So I made up a riddle for the chorus. It's not very helpful advice, but it's a reminder to take advantage of the greatest window of opportunity you have - appreciating the present and the people dear to you."

"Danny" follows recent singles "Follow The Light" and "Over The Moon" ahead of new album Gardenview (out 6/3). Co-produced with her close friends, Ross Garren (Bon Iver, Ben Folds, Noah Cyrus) and John Schroeder (Marc Cohn, RuPaul) Gardenview is the next chapter in a career defined by innovation. With Dawn at the helm alongside her husband and creative partner Jack Conte, Pomplamoose has blossomed into a full-blown media company, garnering nearly 400 million views on their highly creative performance videos over the last decade. Despite - or perhaps because of - her success with Pomplamoose, Dawn felt exhausted and aimless during the pandemic. She shifted her focus away from the high-energy indie-rock band, and toward her acoustic guitar in an attempt to re-learn to love even the most "unlovable" parts of herself. The result is a 13-song collection that transcends genre and time as Dawn's resonant desire for fulfillment and self-acceptance drive the narrative. At times hinting at folk, jazz, Americana and more, Gardenview was recorded live with minimal overdubs to create an intentionally-unpolished feel. The album finds Dawn exploring themes of kindness, a quest for the divine, belonging, joy, and the preciousness of small things as she wanders between the intimately small and the infinitely vast in a truly immersive sonic journey.

﻿Gardenview Tracklist:

Have You Heard

All Bad

Over the Moon

Danny

Joy

Follow The Light

Afternoon Tea

Every Second Day

The Only

You Belong

The Garden

The Void

Waking Up.



