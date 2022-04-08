Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 08/04/2022

"Force To Be Reckoned With" (Consequence) Nataly Dawn Shares New Single And Ode To Her Great-Grandmother "Danny" From Forthcoming Solo Album Gardenview Out June 3

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Berkeley-based singer-songwriter Nataly Dawn recently announced her new solo record Gardenview, set for release on June 3rd. Today, the folk-Americana songstress shares brand new single "Danny," a riddled and rhythmic reminder to enjoy the present moment. Named after her witty great-grandmother, the song's retro-infused Wurlitzer and vibraphone float above a groovy percussion section. Dawn's soft and casually commanding vocals are warm and inviting as she sings a riddle inspired by memories of her late relative. "Danny loved to speak in riddles," says Dawn. "So I made up a riddle for the chorus. It's not very helpful advice, but it's a reminder to take advantage of the greatest window of opportunity you have - appreciating the present and the people dear to you."
Listen to "Danny" here: https://ffm.to/nddanny

"Danny" follows recent singles "Follow The Light" and "Over The Moon" ahead of new album Gardenview (out 6/3). Co-produced with her close friends, Ross Garren (Bon Iver, Ben Folds, Noah Cyrus) and John Schroeder (Marc Cohn, RuPaul) Gardenview is the next chapter in a career defined by innovation. With Dawn at the helm alongside her husband and creative partner Jack Conte, Pomplamoose has blossomed into a full-blown media company, garnering nearly 400 million views on their highly creative performance videos over the last decade. Despite - or perhaps because of - her success with Pomplamoose, Dawn felt exhausted and aimless during the pandemic. She shifted her focus away from the high-energy indie-rock band, and toward her acoustic guitar in an attempt to re-learn to love even the most "unlovable" parts of herself. The result is a 13-song collection that transcends genre and time as Dawn's resonant desire for fulfillment and self-acceptance drive the narrative. At times hinting at folk, jazz, Americana and more, Gardenview was recorded live with minimal overdubs to create an intentionally-unpolished feel. The album finds Dawn exploring themes of kindness, a quest for the divine, belonging, joy, and the preciousness of small things as she wanders between the intimately small and the infinitely vast in a truly immersive sonic journey.
More on Nataly Dawn here: https://shorefire.com/roster/nataly-dawn

﻿Gardenview Tracklist:
Have You Heard
All Bad
Over the Moon
Danny
Joy
Follow The Light
Afternoon Tea
Every Second Day
The Only
You Belong
The Garden
The Void
Waking Up.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109630 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022892951965332 secs