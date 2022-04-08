S. Carey Puts Heavy Emotions & Heavenly Earth Into Breathtaking Harmony On Latest Single "Sunshower"





Out April 22nd on Jagjaguwar, Break Me Open sees S. Carey confront the most challenging and change-filled moments of his life. He processes the pain of his marriage falling apart, the passing of his father, the melancholic pride of his children growing up right before his eyes, while his songwriting remains informed by his music's central themes of nature and sustainability. "Sunshower" blends his emotional and earthly sides in breathtaking harmony, reminiscing on beautiful scenes of a past love: "We swam like we never even knew what land was. Spent, tan, and the day became a colored canvas. Daily I still feel the silk sunshower, dripping salt your eyes, my soft sunflower."



On the title track of Break Me Open, NPR



In addition to the Gualala house, S. Carey also recorded Break Me Open in his own home of Eau Claire, WI and a number of satellite locations in between, capturing string arrangements from Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers), horns by CJ Camerieri (aka CARM), plus contributions from his live band and more.



This spring and summer, in between dozens of amphitheater shows with Bon Iver, S. Carey will bring the music of Break Me Open to 20+ headlining tour dates across the US. Stops include Chicago's Lincoln Hall, Brooklyn's Public Records, DC's Miracle Theatre, LA's Zebulon and more that are listed below and on-sale now. Find tickets at scarey.org/shows.



S. Carey 2022 Tour Dates:

4/28 - Eau Claire, WI - Masonic Temple

4/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/1 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

5/3 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

5/4 - Montréal, QC - Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.

5/5 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

5/6 - Holyoke, MA - Race Street Live

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

5/12 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

5/13 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

5/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

7/15 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

7/16 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7/19 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

7/22 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

7/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

7/25 - Denver, CO -

7/26 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

All dates with Courtney Hartman. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) S. Carey gives listeners a panoramic glimpse into the creation process of Break Me Open, his first album in four years, and simultaneously his most personal and collaborative to date. In the video for brand new single "Sunshower," the staggeringly talented musician, producer and longtime Bon Iver member takes viewers inside a serene studio outpost amidst the oceanside forest of Gualala, California, where he tracked most of the LP alongside Chris Messina, Zach Hanson and a cast of multifarious instrumentalists. As the visual combines images of wooded landscapes, scenic drives, open seas and snow-covered mountains with footage documenting meticulous recording sessions, "Sunshower" pairs profound layers of sound with visions of the natural world.Out April 22nd on Jagjaguwar, Break Me Open sees S. Carey confront the most challenging and change-filled moments of his life. He processes the pain of his marriage falling apart, the passing of his father, the melancholic pride of his children growing up right before his eyes, while his songwriting remains informed by his music's central themes of nature and sustainability. "Sunshower" blends his emotional and earthly sides in breathtaking harmony, reminiscing on beautiful scenes of a past love: "We swam like we never even knew what land was. Spent, tan, and the day became a colored canvas. Daily I still feel the silk sunshower, dripping salt your eyes, my soft sunflower."On the title track of Break Me Open, NPR Music says that S. Carey "lays bare an emotional upheaval…but this is not a song about self-pity, rather a look forward with gratitude and humbleness."In addition to the Gualala house, S. Carey also recorded Break Me Open in his own home of Eau Claire, WI and a number of satellite locations in between, capturing string arrangements from Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers), horns by CJ Camerieri (aka CARM), plus contributions from his live band and more.This spring and summer, in between dozens of amphitheater shows with Bon Iver, S. Carey will bring the music of Break Me Open to 20+ headlining tour dates across the US. Stops include Chicago's Lincoln Hall, Brooklyn's Public Records, DC's Miracle Theatre, LA's Zebulon and more that are listed below and on-sale now. Find tickets at scarey.org/shows.S. Carey 2022 Tour Dates:4/28 - Eau Claire, WI - Masonic Temple4/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall5/1 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar5/3 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern5/4 - Montréal, QC - Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.5/5 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre5/6 - Holyoke, MA - Race Street Live5/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live5/12 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre5/13 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe5/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo Coffee5/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line7/15 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret7/16 - Seattle, WA - Barboza7/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios7/19 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon7/22 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah7/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress7/25 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall7/26 - Omaha, NE - Reverb LoungeAll dates with Courtney Hartman.



