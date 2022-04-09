Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From WaterTower Music





In addition to his contributions to film and television music, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is excited to announce today's release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - the substantial 39-track soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling, which opened in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022 and will be released in North America on April 15, 2022.Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the music of distinguished Emmy- and Grammy-winning composer and nine-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard ("The Hunger Games" franchise, "News Of The World," "Defiance"), who returns to the Wizarding World to once again construct the music for the film, powerfully underscoring the characters and their adventures. Wizarding World fans will be quite familiar with the celebrated composer's work from the first two "Fantastic Beasts" films, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.""Composing the music for the 'Fantastic Beasts' movies has been a musically fulfilling and challenging adventure," remarked Howard. "What more could a film composer want than to be given a canvas as rich and exciting as 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?' It's a pleasure to collaborate yet again with director David Yates, who has made an intricate and powerful cinematic experience that fans will love."The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available for digital purchase and streaming, and on CD. The 39-track track list is as follows:1. I'm Expecting Someone2. We Can Free Each Other3. She's Ready4. Wyvern Rescue5. Young Man's Magic6. I Know You Are There7. Lally8. Call Me Jacob9. Countersight10. A Message to Deliver11. Insufficient Evidence12. Do You Know What It's Like?13. Kama's Memory14. Same Blood15. The Erkstag16. Let Him Stand17. Manticore Dance18. Go to Him19. Assassin!20. Ted and Pick21. The Escape22. Kingdom of Bhutan23. Powers of the Beast24. Family History25. Reanimation26. The Room We Require27. Surrounded28. Hey Fellas29. Case Chaos30. A Full Heart31. The Vote32. He's Lying to You33. The Twin34. He Sought to Kill, I Sought to Protect35. I Was Never Your Enemy36. The Promise37. The Ceremony38. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore39. Heaven - By Gregory PorterWarner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling.Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?The film features an ensemble cast, including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything"), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law ("Cold Mountain," "The Talented Mr. Ripley"), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, and Mads Mikkelsen.Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Heyday Films Production, a David Yates film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022 and in North America on April 15, 2022. The film will be distributed worldwide in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures. James Newton Howard is one of the film industry's most versatile and honored composers, with a career spanning over thirty-five years and encompassing more than 140 film and television projects. He is a nine-time Oscar nominee, and Emmy and Grammy winner. Howard has also been honored with ASCAP's prestigious Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement and the BMI ICON Award.As a record producer, arranger, and songwriter, he has collaborated with some of pop's biggest names, including Elton John; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Barbra Streisand; Earth, Wind and Fire; Bob Seger; Rod Stewart; Toto; Glenn Frey; Diana Ross; Carly Simon; Olivia Newton-John; Randy Newman; Rickie Lee Jones; and Chaka Khan.In 1985, he was offered his first film, "Head Office," and he quickly knew he had found his calling. He has since created the scores for a broad range of films, recently including "Jungle Cruise," "News of the World," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," "Red Sparrow," "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," "Detroit," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," all four installments of "The Hunger Games" franchise, "Concussion," "Nightcrawler" and "Maleficent." His long list of credits also includes "Snow White and the Huntsman," "The Bourne Legacy," "Salt," "Water For Elephants," "Batman Begins," "Collateral," "Snow Falling on Cedars," "Outbreak," "The Village," "Hidalgo," "Peter Pan," "Wyatt Earp," "Lady in the Water," "The Sixth Sense," "Unbreakable," "Freedomland," "Dinosaur," "Treasure Planet," "Signs," "Falling Down," "Primal Fear," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Waterworld," "The Devil's Advocate," "Dave" and "Pretty Woman," among many others.In 2017, Howard completed his first live concert tour, 3 Decades of Music for Hollywood, visiting 15 European cities, with the premiere being held at Royal Albert Hall.In addition to his contributions to film and television music, Howard has written a number of concert works. He has written two pieces for the Pacific Symphony: "I Would Plant a Tree," which debuted in 2009; and his "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra," which premiered in 2015, featuring renowned violinist James Ehnes. He was also commissioned to write one of the encores for Hilary Hahn's collection, 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores, entitled "133 . . . At Least." His chamber work entitled "they have just arrived at this new level" was commissioned and premiered in 2018 by the Seattle Chamber Music Society, of which James Ehnes is principal violinist and artistic director. Most recently, his "Concerto for Cello and Orchestra" was premiered with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.



