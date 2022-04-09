Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From WaterTower Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
WaterTower Music
is excited to announce today's release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - the substantial 39-track soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling, which opened in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022 and will be released in North America
on April 15, 2022.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the music of distinguished Emmy- and Grammy-winning composer and nine-time Oscar nominee James
Newton Howard
("The Hunger Games" franchise, "News Of The World," "Defiance"), who returns to the Wizarding World to once again construct the music for the film, powerfully underscoring the characters and their adventures. Wizarding World fans will be quite familiar with the celebrated composer's work from the first two "Fantastic Beasts" films, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."
"Composing the music for the 'Fantastic Beasts' movies has been a musically fulfilling and challenging adventure," remarked Howard. "What more could a film composer want than to be given a canvas as rich and exciting as 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?' It's a pleasure to collaborate yet again with director David
Yates, who has made an intricate and powerful cinematic experience that fans will love."
The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available for digital purchase and streaming, and on CD. The 39-track track list is as follows:
1. I'm Expecting Someone
2. We Can Free Each Other
3. She's Ready
4. Wyvern Rescue
5. Young Man's Magic
6. I Know You Are There
7. Lally
8. Call Me Jacob
9. Countersight
10. A Message to Deliver
11. Insufficient Evidence
12. Do You Know What It's Like?
13. Kama's Memory
14. Same Blood
15. The Erkstag
16. Let Him Stand
17. Manticore Dance
18. Go to Him
19. Assassin!
20. Ted and Pick
21. The Escape
22. Kingdom of Bhutan
23. Powers of the Beast
24. Family History
25. Reanimation
26. The Room We Require
27. Surrounded
28. Hey Fellas
29. Case Chaos
30. A Full Heart
31. The Vote
32. He's Lying to You
33. The Twin
34. He Sought to Kill, I Sought to Protect
35. I Was Never Your Enemy
36. The Promise
37. The Ceremony
38. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
39. Heaven
- By Gregory Porter
Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling.
Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?
The film features an ensemble cast, including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory
of Everything"), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law ("Cold Mountain," "The Talented Mr. Ripley"), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William
Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica
Williams, Victoria
Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria
Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver
Masucci, Valerie
Pachner, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, and Mads Mikkelsen.
Warner Bros. Pictures
presents a Heyday Films Production, a David
Yates film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022 and in North America
on April 15, 2022. The film will be distributed worldwide in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.
James
Newton Howard
is one of the film industry's most versatile and honored composers, with a career spanning over thirty-five years and encompassing more than 140 film and television projects. He is a nine-time Oscar nominee, and Emmy and Grammy winner. Howard
has also been honored with ASCAP's prestigious Henry Mancini
Award for Lifetime Achievement and the BMI ICON Award.
As a record producer, arranger, and songwriter, he has collaborated with some of pop's biggest names, including Elton John; Crosby, Stills
& Nash; Barbra Streisand; Earth, Wind and Fire; Bob Seger; Rod Stewart; Toto; Glenn
Frey; Diana Ross; Carly Simon; Olivia
Newton-John; Randy Newman; Rickie Lee Jones; and Chaka Khan.
In 1985, he was offered his first film, "Head Office," and he quickly knew he had found his calling. He has since created the scores for a broad range of films, recently including "Jungle Cruise," "News of the World," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," "Red Sparrow," "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," "Detroit," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," all four installments of "The Hunger Games" franchise, "Concussion," "Nightcrawler" and "Maleficent." His long list of credits also includes "Snow White and the Huntsman," "The Bourne Legacy," "Salt," "Water For Elephants," "Batman Begins," "Collateral," "Snow Falling on Cedars," "Outbreak," "The Village," "Hidalgo," "Peter Pan," "Wyatt Earp," "Lady in the Water," "The Sixth Sense," "Unbreakable," "Freedomland," "Dinosaur," "Treasure Planet," "Signs," "Falling Down," "Primal Fear," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Waterworld," "The Devil's Advocate," "Dave" and "Pretty Woman," among many others.
In 2017, Howard
completed his first live concert tour, 3 Decades of Music
for Hollywood, visiting 15 European cities, with the premiere being held at Royal Albert Hall.
In addition to his contributions to film and television music, Howard
has written a number of concert works. He has written two pieces for the Pacific Symphony: "I Would Plant a Tree," which debuted in 2009; and his "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra," which premiered in 2015, featuring renowned violinist James
Ehnes. He was also commissioned to write one of the encores for Hilary Hahn's collection, 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores, entitled "133 . . . At Least." His chamber work entitled "they have just arrived at this new level" was commissioned and premiered in 2018 by the Seattle Chamber Music
Society, of which James
Ehnes is principal violinist and artistic director. Most recently, his "Concerto for Cello and Orchestra" was premiered with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.