Ozuna & Boza Premiere New Single & Video 'Apretaito'

The Panamanian singer and composer Boza is positioned as one of the most outstanding artists of the new urban music generation. After becoming known internationally with his multi-platinum song "Hecha Pa' Mí", he released his second big hit "Ella", receiving multiple certifications such as Platinum Record in Central New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Ozuna and the Latin GRAMMY nominated breakout artist Boza unite their talents in a new single titled " Apretaito ", which promises to become another reggaeton classic due to its catchy rhythm and its crafty lyrics. " Apretaito " is now available on all digital streaming platforms and its music video on Ozuna's YouTube video channel.In this new collaboration, Ozuna, the global reggaeton icon native of Puerto Rico with Dominican roots, joins Panama's most popular and hottest new export Boza, to delight both fans with a danceable and refreshing sound.Directed by Nuno Gomes, the " Apretaito " music video shows the scene of a club where both urban performers are surrounded by women enjoying a night full of music, dance, and fun between them and friends. Breaking molds and stereotypes while celebrating diversity and female empowerment, who take over the dance floor to dazzle with their charms, glamour, and charisma, to the rhythm of " Apretaito ". Apretaito " was written by Ozuna and Boza and was produced by Chris Jedai and Gaby Music, among others. Ozuna has been actively releasing new music since the beginning of 2022. After starting the year with an explosive collaboration, "SANTO," with international superstar Christina Aguilera, he released "DEPRIMIDA," whose music video has 57 million views on YouTube within a month of its release. On the other hand, his most recent release, "G-WAGON," premiered three weeks ago and has already reached 9.1 million views.The multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world.Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019, 2021) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year " Taki Taki " (2020). He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. In the Dominican Republic, Ozuna recently received the Soberano Solidario award at the 2021 edition of Premios Soberano for his humanitarian work. In addition, he holds four Guinness World Records™.The Panamanian singer and composer Boza is positioned as one of the most outstanding artists of the new urban music generation. After becoming known internationally with his multi-platinum song "Hecha Pa' Mí", he released his second big hit "Ella", receiving multiple certifications such as Platinum Record in Central America and the Caribbean, Colombia, Spain, Peru, and now the United States. After this success, he released "Ella Remix", which received a Platinum Record in the United States, Gold in Central America, Spain and Mexico, and reached the Spotify Global Top 200. Thanks to all the accumulated success, Boza was awarded at the Heat Awards as "Revelation Artist", was nominated for the Latin Grammy 2021 as "Best New Artist" and began 2022 with his first nomination for Premios Lo Nuestro in the category "Male Revelation Artist". The new artist has more than one billion total views on digital music platforms and recently released his most recent studio album, titled BUCLE. BUCLE has, thus far, earned a combined 450 million streams and views globally, and his latest single " Tick Tock " and the global viral hit "Ella Remix" have surpassed 120K user-created videos and generated approximately 72 million views with the #EllaRemix hashtag on the social media platform, TikTok.



