Welcome To... The World Of Havasi: A New Collection From The Charismatic Composer-Pianist, Featuring His Best-Loved Works Alongside A Previously Unreleased Track

The Unconquered New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning composer, pianist and entertainer HAVASI invites listeners to experience The World of Havasi with the release of his new collection of the same name. The album, which features some of his best-loved works alongside a previously unreleased new track, is available now via Universal Music Austria / Universal Music and the Electrola label.The World of Havasi is the first release since HAVASI's signing to Universal Music Group earlier this year. It features 15 tracks from the virtuoso performer, whose sell-out arena shows and rock-star charisma have earned him a rapidly growing fanbase worldwide. Among those hits on the album are 'The Road', which has over 25 million views on YouTube, 'Prelude (Age of Heroes)' which has over 17 million views, plus other fan favourites like 'The Duel', 'Freedom' and 'The Storm'.The new collection includes unreleased new track called 'The Unconquered' which he wrote in 2019 when preparing for a show in Florida and discovering the captivating story of the Seminole Tribe. HAVASI explains: "My composition was inspired by the story of the Seminoles in Florida, and the universality of the message of self-determination, which really resonated with me. I composed the piece in 3 sections: 'Tranquillity', to match the peaceful early times of the Seminoles in Florida; 'Turmoil', for the years of adversity; and 'Triumph', for where the Seminole Tribe of Florida has come today. It's a story that celebrates the human spirit and the power of our strength of will."The opening of the track features a clip from a Seminole folk song performed by Billie Stewart, which was recorded on a wax cylinder in the 1930s. "For me, this felt like stepping through a time portal and performing a duet with Billie almost a hundred years after it was recorded," says HAVASI. He continues, "S. R. Tommie, President of Redline Media Group and herself of Seminole ancestry, told me the story thus helping me creating the song. While history inspired me, the song should also remind everyone that repression and hostility is still part of our present."Described as "Hungary's biggest musical export since Bartók" (The New York Independent) and "utterly beguiling" (The Guardian), HAVASI's original compositions have been performed at some of the world's most iconic venues - from Carnegie Hall in New York, Sydney Opera House and the Vienna Konzerthaus to Wembley Arena in London, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin and the Tauron Arena in Krakow. A true showman, he has sold over half a million concert tickets, including recent sell-out shows in Hollywood and Budapest.HAVASI is a classically trained virtuoso pianist, having graduated from the Franz Liszt Academy of Music, Hungary's most prestigious conservatoire. He draws inspiration from different ages and different genres - his classical roots come from Liszt and Chopin, combined with the cinematic scope of today's leading soundtrack composers and modern influences from the world of rock, pop and beyond. In his shows, HAVASI has collaborated with artists such as Leona Lewis, Ronan Keating, Lebo M., Sir Karl Jenkins, Youssou N'Dour and Lisa Gerrard - who described him as a "national treasure".After 30 years on stage, the US-based Hungarian pianist has mastered the art of creating extraordinary music and unforgettable live shows - combining piano, orchestra, choir, vocalists, visuals, fireworks and acrobatics to create an electric, rock-star spectacle. His YouTube videos have clocked up 130 million views across more than 150 countries. His forthcoming tours include dates in Dubai, Europe and the US.HAVASI's unique approach to piano composition has already marked him out as one of the most dynamic and ambitious live performers of modern times. With this new album, audiences around the world have a chance to enter the captivating world of HAVASI.The World of Havasi - Tracklisting:The RoadPrelude (Age of Heroes)FreedomThe DuelEliotLacrimosaTerra Rossa (Symphonic Version)The Storm (Symphonic Version) Trinity River (Drum & Piano Version)WolfMy HomelandComing HomeGolden EagleAbove the MountainsThe Unconquered



