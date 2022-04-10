Acclaimed Jazz Singer And Producer Niia's Ambient Album Offair: Mouthful Of Salt Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist and producer Niia unveils her new ambient project, OFFAIR: Mouthful of Salt, today. The album, which reflects Niia's most minimal and fluid process to date, marks a new chapter in her already acclaimed career that has been praised and pondered over by the likes of The New York Times, The Top40-Charts.com, Nylon, The Guardian, Paper and more.
OFFAIR: Mouthful of Salt follows Niia's deep obsession with the ocean, and places the listener into a blurred underwater odyssey. Her prowess as a producer and vocalist wash through the compositions, which incorporate jazz improvisation and bass, piano and vocals as the main instruments. Crystal healing bowls, minimal electronics and harp also make an appearance to help create the illusion of water.
Niia recorded the project mostly at her home in Los Angeles, sometimes joined by collaborators and friends including Gabriel Garzón-Montano and Brandee Younger. The album also features "Deeper Than Goodbye," a track about saying goodbye and letting go.
Of the song, Niia explains, "I chose to add tempo to help support me on one of the saddest songs I've ever written. The tempo kept me moving instead of drowning. The chant-like background vocals cast me into a state that feels hypnotizing and freeing. I'm still not sure if I'm talking about someone or if I'm talking to the ocean."
This April will see Niia perform the album at a special run of shows, taking her to intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
NIIA LIVE
April 12—Brooklyn— Public Records (OFFAIR Presents)
April 13—Chicago—Schubas
April 17—Toronto—The Drake
April 28—Los Angeles—Pico Union Project
May 1—San Francisco—The Chapel
NIIA — OFFAIR: MOUTHFUL OF SALT TRACKLIST
Wreck Dive
Undine
Forward
Separar
Dysbarism
Deeper Than Goodbye
The Body Keeps Score
Mouthful of Salt
The Bends
I Left My Juul in Monterey
Soundbath Suite I
Soundbath Suite II
Soundbath Suite III
PRAISE FOR NIIA:
"Soul that melts" — New York Times
"Pop sensation" — Vogue
"Sultry, heart-melting" — PAPER
"Niia has character and musical dexterity in abundance" — Clash
"Minimalist instrumentation that approximates an underwater odyssey." - NPR's All Songs Considered
"Cinematic... totally different" - Top40-Charts.com