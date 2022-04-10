Almost Monday Releases Summer-Infused Single "Sunburn"



"sunburn" has all the makings for the song of the summer. With its addicting beat and funky guitar licks, the new single begs to be played at full volume with the windows down and carries on the band's signature California sound. This upbeat track is the perfect vehicle for vocalist Dawson Daugherty to proclaim the spirit of a summer fling, "You'll always be that sunburn on me." After teasing the song on TikTok in March, almost monday, rounded out by guitarist Cole Clisby and bassist Luke Fabry, quickly caught the attention of fans with over 3.2M views to date.



"sunburn" follows the release of almost monday's momentous single "cool enough." In the summer of 2021, the band released their second EP til the end of time featuring singles "hailey beebs" and "live forever," which EARMILK coined, "a fun, upbeat sing-along track that enlists a festival-ready chorus sure to rock stages." The EP received praise from Forbes and the trio was hailed as a band to watch by Alternative Press, GQ Australia, Flaunt, Ones To Watch and more, with People Magazine declaring them an "emerging artist making their mark on the musical landscape."



