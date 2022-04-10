Montreal Based Hip-Hop And Rap Artist Izzy-S Unveils New Single "Semelles Rouges" With Accompanying Music Video





Having independently garnered more than 15 million streams, his signing to MBC / UMC marks an exciting new chapter in his already accomplished career. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After six years of successfully releasing music independently, Izzy-S has taken the next step in his career by joining Universal Music. Marking his first release with UMC and MBC, the Saint-Michel, Montreal-based hip-hop and rap artist releases the new single "Semelles Rouges" today."Semelles Rouges," produced by Eli Brown (Drake, GIVĒON, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Young Thug), sees Izzy-S weaponizing his lyrics, taking on a menacing approach and declaring to his opposition that he's "violent like a gang from Chicago" and warning them that he's taken over zones spanning across Highway 40 East to West.Accompanied by an arresting and vivid new music video, "Semelles Rouges" is the first release for Izzy-S since 2021's EP "Enquête Balistique."Izzy-S has proven to be one of the fastest rising Quebec-based hip-hop artists of the last few years, achieving over 12.9 million views on his music videos, and over 15 million audio streams across all DSPs.Canadian-Haitian Stanley St-Fort aka Izzy-S is a hip-hop and rap artist coming from the neighbourhood of St-Michel in Montreal. With his unique style and exceptional back story being deployed in his music, Izzy-S intends to become the first Québecois Black artist to break through internationally.Widely recognized as one of the most exciting voices to emerge from the Rap Québ scene in the last few years, Izzy-S has been featured in The Fader, while HHQC hails him as "one of the best of his generation". He made his acting debut in Oscar-winning director Denis Arcand's acclaimed "La chute de l'Empire Américain" in 2018.Having independently garnered more than 15 million streams, his signing to MBC / UMC marks an exciting new chapter in his already accomplished career.



