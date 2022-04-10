Jack Johnson Announces New Album "Meet The Moonlight," Available June 24, 2022





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson announces the release of a new studio album, Meet The Moonlight, available June 24 through Brushfire Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music. The album's lead single "One Step Ahead" is available today through all digital platforms, alongside an accompanying video. Meet The Moonlight is available for a pre-order through www.jackjohnsonmusic.com/store and features an exclusive 180g milky clear vinyl.Meet The Moonlight, Johnson's eighth studio album and first full-length release in five years, was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and recorded both in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and The Mango Tree (Johnson's studio in Hawaii). The creation process marks a major artistic milestone from past work, taking shape from a one-on-one collaboration with Mills (whose contributions included everything from fretless guitar to Moog synth to steel drums) and unveiled an intimate and highly experimental process that involved embedding Johnson's elegantly stripped-back arrangements with enchanting sonic details."When Blake and I first got in touch we'd send each other playlists, and over time we realized we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it," says Johnson. "After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved."On Earth Day, Johnson will perform an intimate set on the Kōkua Learning Farm, an educational and agricultural destination located in the heart of Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi. The farm is part of the latest project of Johnson's Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation which is establishing agricultural, educational, and retail activities that promote local food, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship. Tune in to @jackjohnson on social media Friday, April 22nd on Earth Day to watch the performance and for a special announcement from Johnson himself. Time and additional details will be announced soon.This summer, Johnson will embark on a 35-date summer tour, kicking off June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, with second shows recently added in several markets due to demand. The full Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour itinerary is below and tickets are available through www.jackjohnsonmusic.com/tour.Continuing a commitment to support sustainability and local community projects, all net proceeds earned through Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will be donated to the Johnson Ohana Foundationto support All At Once Non-Profit Partners at each concert. In addition, $2 from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support the All At Once Non-Profit Partners and their environmental projects, plastic free initiatives, and food security efforts.Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour:June 21 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *June 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *June 24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *June 25 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion *June 26 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre *June 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center *June 30 Chicago, IL Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *July 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre *July 3 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center *July 5 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage *July 8 Marshfield, MA Levitate Music and Arts FestivalAugust 18 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #August 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#August 20 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #August 21 Raleigh, NC Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #August 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion #August 24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater #August 26 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #August 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater #August 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion #August 31 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre # September 1 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre # ADDED September 2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre # September 4 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys # September 5 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys # ADDED September 24 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre & September 25 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^ SOLD OUT September 26 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^ SOLD OUT September 28 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^ SOLD OUT September 29 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^ ADDEDOctober 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % SOLD OUTOctober 2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % ADDEDOctober 4 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ^ SOLD OUTOctober 5 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ^ SOLD OUTOctober 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &* With special guests Durand Jones & The Indications# With very special guest Ziggy Marley& With very special guest Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis% With very special guests Lake Street Dive, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis^ with special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis Jack Johnson has released seven studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew continue to be leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $37 million donated to charity since 2001.



