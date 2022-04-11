K-Syran '2 People' Tour Dates Announced





K-Syran has seen tremendous success as a singer songwriter, actress, author, director, and lyricist, not to mention as an impassioned activist for women's rights.



As a trained actress at RADA & GUILDHALL SCHOOL OF MUSIC & DRAMA , her musical career knows no bounds, with previous musical collaborations that include Blue, Sugarbabes, StoneBridge ,



Her single 'Intimacy' was nominated by the United Nations in the U.K. for to be the anthem of international Women's Day, while her album 'Dizzy' has been nominated for a number of prestigious awards in the U.S.



2022 she is also coming out with movie ELLIDA based upon Henrik Ibsen's famous play, The Lady From The Sea. With amazing Mark Thomas, world award winning composer scoring it, and advised by world renowned editor Lucia Zucchetti.

"Her energetic and versatile live performances as well as an exquisite dress sense, K-Syran continues to amaze fans with her upbeat and infectious style."



19th of May she is organising a charity event for Accueil | Fondation Solyna | Suisse in a beautiful theatre in the old town of Geneva, with Asia's famous illusionist Stefan Leyshon, dancers & music.



It will be a part of her 2 People Tour with DJ & music producer Dan Thomas, who's gaining worldwide fame from remixing the likes of Tiesto, BT,



2 People Tour Dates:

30th of April, Swansea

19th of May, Salle Centrale Madeleine

11th of June, Canterbury

15th of June, Hoxton Underbelly

9th of July, Percys

16th of July, Burnham on Sea

17th of August, Hoxton Underbelly

27th of August, TVWSTOCK

