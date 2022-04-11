Vince Staples' New Album "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" Out Now



A special edition of the album featuring exclusive artwork will be available at Target on April 22.



Ahead of the album's release, Staples gave fans an early preview of the project sharing the first two singles off the LP - "MAGIC" and "ROSE STREET." Of the Mustard-produced "Magic," ROLLING STONE said, "it's everything we love about the artist who always finds a way to differentiate himself from the pack by delivering honest rhymes with a laidback flow," with BILLBOARD calling the "bouncy" track a "teamup between two of West Coast hip-hop's finest." Of the second single, "Rose Street," CONSEQUENCE said, "Staples glides over the West Coast bounce created by producers Tommy Parker and SAINT MINO," with HIGHSNOBIETY adding "if this track is any indication of what's to come, Staples has another shining body of work on his hands."



Staples is currently on his run as supporting act on Tyler, the Creator's 34-date North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which also features



Most recently, Staples completed his debut graphic novel: Limbo Beach via Z2 Comics. Co-written by industry vets Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders; Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant



Ramona Park Broke My



RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART TRACK LIST:

THE BEACH

AYE! (FREE THE HOMIES)

DJ QUIK

MAGIC

NAMELESS

WHEN SPARKS FLY

EAST POINT PRAYER

SLIDE

PAPERCUTS

LEMONADE

PLAYER WAYS

MAMA'S BOY

BANG THAT

THE SPIRIT OF MONSTER KODY

ROSE STREET

THE BLUES New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Esteemed artist Vince Staples today debuted his latest album Ramona Park Broke My Heart via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records / Universal Music. To celebrate the release - a tribute to the Ramona Park neighborhood in Long Beach where he grew up - Staples announced Ramona Park Broke My Heart The Musical, a special cinematic performance that will be exclusively presented via the premium global social live media platform Moment House on May 1 and May 2 (depending on territory). The experience will see him performing songs from the brand-new album, as well as music spanning his complete catalog within an immersive visual environment that's directly inspired by Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Tickets go on sale today at 11am ET at momenthouse.com/vincestaples.A special edition of the album featuring exclusive artwork will be available at Target on April 22.Ahead of the album's release, Staples gave fans an early preview of the project sharing the first two singles off the LP - "MAGIC" and "ROSE STREET." Of the Mustard-produced "Magic," ROLLING STONE said, "it's everything we love about the artist who always finds a way to differentiate himself from the pack by delivering honest rhymes with a laidback flow," with BILLBOARD calling the "bouncy" track a "teamup between two of West Coast hip-hop's finest." Of the second single, "Rose Street," CONSEQUENCE said, "Staples glides over the West Coast bounce created by producers Tommy Parker and SAINT MINO," with HIGHSNOBIETY adding "if this track is any indication of what's to come, Staples has another shining body of work on his hands."Staples is currently on his run as supporting act on Tyler, the Creator's 34-date North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which also features Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. The celebrated rapper will also return to Coachella on April 17th and 24th where he'll perform songs spanning his innovative catalog including music from the new album.Most recently, Staples completed his debut graphic novel: Limbo Beach via Z2 Comics. Co-written by industry vets Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders; Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), it follows the journey of the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors."Ramona Park Broke My Heart follows Staples' 2021 critically acclaimed self-titled LP that welcomed fans to his hometown (the Ramona Park neighborhood of Long Beach, CA) in addition to introducing personal friends and family. Entirely produced by Kenny Beats, Rolling Stone praised Staples' for his "brilliantly concise songwriting" and "knack for combining brevity and sly wordplay" while Pitchfork called Staples and Beats "unstoppable forces" saying, "there's fire to be found even in the duo's quietest moments." The project was hailed as one of the best albums of 2021 by the LOS ANGELES TIMES, BILLBOARD, NPR MUSIC, TIME, NME, COMPLEX, and THE FADER among others.RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART TRACK LIST:THE BEACHAYE! (FREE THE HOMIES)DJ QUIKMAGICNAMELESSWHEN SPARKS FLYEAST POINT PRAYERSLIDEPAPERCUTSLEMONADEPLAYER WAYSMAMA'S BOYBANG THATTHE SPIRIT OF MONSTER KODYROSE STREETTHE BLUES



