Matteo Bocelli Teams Up With Sebastian Yatra On New Single "Until She's Gone/ Tu Luz Quedo"

Earlier this year, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra released a romantic new single as a three-track EP with renditions of the song in English ("Until She's Gone"), Spanish ("Tu Luz Quedó") and Italian ("Un Attimo di Te"). The tender ballad conveying regrets and hope for reconciliation, performed remarkably by the acclaimed vocalists, who are accompanied by poignant piano and soaring strings, is complemented with a stunning music video shot in the Mediterranean island of Malta. All three versions of the song were produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, who have helmed such multi-Platinum hits as Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." Matteo Bocelli wrote the track with Jez Ashurst and Emma Rohan (Little Mix, Susan Boyle). Yatra collaborated with Matteo on the Spanish lyrics. Matteo Bocelli says, "'Until She's Gone' is an incredible romantic ballad that I had the pleasure of singing with my friend Sebastián Yatra. I met him two years ago and we immediately connected on a musical and personal level. I am so honored to sing this song with him in Spanish, English and Italian. It is truly an international project."Sebastián Yatra added, "Matteo is a terrific artist and I am deeply excited about singing such a beautiful song with him and about having the opportunity of doing so in Spanish, English and also Italian. I've always been inspired by the Italian language and their music, starting from Matteo's father Andrea Bocelli. Matteo and I had a spectacular time in Malta shooting the video and hopefully we will get to sing this song live many times."Bocelli and Yatra perform the three versions outdoors, directed by Italian filmmaker Cosimo Alemà. The video for "Tu Luz Quedó," which was released today. Watch for the YouTube Premiere of the official video for "Until She's Gone" on Monday, April 11, and for the "Un Attimo di Te" official video soon after.The three videos were shot in the unique setting of the Island of Malta, thanks to Visit Malta, Ministry of Tourism and Consumer Protection, Malta Tourism Authority, the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation and Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA).Yatra recently stunned at the 94th annual Academy Awards performing a beautiful rendition of the RIAA certified Gold " Dos Oruguitas " from The Walt Disney animated film "ENCANTO" which was nominated this year for an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also recently released a powerful bilingual celebration of his single " Tacones Rojos " which reached #1 on Latin Radio in the US, from his multi-platinum new album "Dharma," which is the #1 streamed Latin album released this year on Spotify. The genre-bending 17-track third studio album' features his 8x platinum hit "Pareja del Año", 4x platinum smash " Chica Ideal ", and the Latin GRAMMYs nominated ballad "Adios," and boasts 5.4 Billion combined streams. While Yatra has released bilingual collaborations in the past, "Un Attimo di Te" is his first recording in Italian. Currently nominated for five Latin American Music Awards, and starring in Netflix's "Érase Una Vez Pero Ya No," he will resume his 2022 'Dharma World Tour' later this month with a series of dates in Mexico, followed by the US and Canada.Earlier this year, Matteo Bocelli made his Spanish language recording debut with "Dime," which he also recorded in Italian (" Dimmi "). He recently joined his father, opera legend Andrea Bocelli, on a sold out U.S. arena tour, which included two shows at Madison Square Garden shows in New York City and the Hollywood Bowl. Matteo Bocelli, who is graduating at the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany, began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. Matteo released his fittingly titled debut single "Solo" in 2021. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed seven million and views of the official video now exceed five million. He performed the follow-up single, "Close," on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2022.



