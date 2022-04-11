Preston Pablo Releases Major Label Debut Single "Flowers Need Rain" Featuring Banx & Ranx Today



Founded in 2017, 31 East's mission is to elevate a new vanguard of talent across genres with an intense focus on development, songcraft, and individuality while developing an international-level platform in the Canadian music industry. In the words of Banx & Ranx -music made in Canada for the world. Proudly based in Montréal, 31 East serves as a homegrown creative hub for Canadian talent such as Rêve, Preston Pablo, and more on its buzzing roster. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Canadian singer/songwriter, producer, Preston Pablo, releases his major label debut single "Flowers Need Rain" featuring Banx & Ranx via 31 East / Universal Music."This song represents something extremely special to me, my love for music," says Preston about the new track. "Last year, when my focus shifted towards making music my career, I found myself struggling creatively and mentally. A lot of things in my life changed. The volume at which I was creating was intense and rapid. Everything felt like a new experience to me, and I was just trying to put the puzzle pieces together in my mind. I was immersed into a different world of music and I was learning everything on the fly. I felt extremely overwhelmed and confused because I was living a life that I had always dreamt of, but a big part of me felt lost. There were so many emotions and unanswered questions in my head during this process, and this song was my way of expressing them."Preston continues; "I had taken a break from writing music because I was creatively drained after multiple writing trips. When I decided that I was ready to get back to it, this was the first song that I wrote. I played the chords on guitar and then the chorus melody followed. I was so moved by the chorus that I didn't even finish writing the whole record. I decided to record a demo of just the hook and chords alone. Later that day I got together with some friends and we filmed a visual piece to go with it. A few days later I released it onto my social media channels and people really connected with it. Soon after that, with the help of Banx & Ranx and Sara Diamond we decided to finish writing and fully produce the record. For me, this song was and always will be the answer to all of my uncertainties. It's simple, I need music in my life to live and grow the same way flowers need the rain."Preston's evolution comes through loud and clear on the new track. Featuring the Multi-Platinum duo, Banx & Ranx [Dua Lipa, Sia, J Balvin], guitar riffs underscore vulnerable verses throughout the track. It gives way to a swooning refrain over an upbeat melody. "We are so proud and grateful to develop an artist like Preston," say Banx & Ranx. "The work we do with him challenges us to go outside of our comfort zone while pushing him to do the same. The fact that he's Canadian makes it even better since we are striving to help create more Canadian superstars!""Flowers Need Rain" is just a snapshot of what's to come from the emerging artist this year. Stay tuned for much more.Preston Pablo channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through live instrumentation and eloquent songwriting. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer made his solo debut in high school with the single "OMO." Right out of the gate, it eclipsed 648K Spotify streams. He continued to gain traction with a series of releases. Tapped for the compilation Bangers Only, Vol. 1, he linked up with fawlin and Chill Only for " Circles " [3.3 million Spotify streams] and SauceOnly and Zeegs for "When We Were Kids," which racked up over 6 million Spotify streams. His single "One Sided" amassed 1.4 million Spotify streams as he joined forces with pablø for "She Tried It," "Control," and "Ideas." On the heels of "Chargie," Banger of the Day predicted, "we are expecting Preston to have another big year." Along the way, Preston signed to Universal Music Canada as he honed what he describes as a "modern vintage" style. After racking up nearly 20 million streams independently, he draws a big sound out of small town roots on singles such as "Don't Break (My Soul)", "Flowers Need Rain" and more to come.Founded in 2017, 31 East's mission is to elevate a new vanguard of talent across genres with an intense focus on development, songcraft, and individuality while developing an international-level platform in the Canadian music industry. In the words of Banx & Ranx -music made in Canada for the world. Proudly based in Montréal, 31 East serves as a homegrown creative hub for Canadian talent such as Rêve, Preston Pablo, and more on its buzzing roster.



