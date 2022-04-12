Conan Gray Announces 'Superache' Album Release Date





Currently crisscrossing the country on "The



Making headlines, GQ featured Conan in their March 2022 issue and christened him "The New



Earlier this year, he initially teased the album with the grungy banger "Jigsaw," which has amassed 14.5 million Spotify streams. In addition to plugs from NME and coup de main, Rolling Stone praised, "Conan Gray is going down the rock road - and he's placing the sonic puzzle pieces in all of the right places," and UPROXX hailed it as "electrifying."



It also arrived on the heels of his most recent release "Telepath." The latter has gathered nearly 35 million streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, NPR noted, "Conan Gray has ignited Sad Girl Fall" and proclaimed, "A repetitive, mind-numbing bassline gives this song an electro-pop feel that throws us back to the '80s." Fader dubbed it a "striking new electro-pop single," and press continue to praise Conan with UPROXX saying "Gray has steadily released hit after hit."



In other news, 2021 was a massive year for Conan: "People Watching" has amassed nearly 140 million streams to date. Inspiring tastemaker applause NPR raved, "it's incredibly validating to hear others share thoughts that you assumed no one else saw or felt," and



The

4/11 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/13 San Francisco, CA Fox Theatre

4/16 Indio, CA Coachella Valley

4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley

5/5 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

5/6 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

5/7 Copenhagen, Denmark K.B. Hallen

5/9 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena

5/10 Berlin, Germany Verti

5/11 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar

5/13 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

5/14 Prague, Czech Republic Forum KarlÃ­n

5/15 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

5/17 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

5/18 Milan, Italy Fabrique

5/20 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club

5/21 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

5/24 Paris, France L'Olympia

5/25 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique

5/26 Cologne, Germany Palladium

5/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

5/30 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

6/2 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

6/3 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

6/4 Manchester, UK O2

6/6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

6/8 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

6/9 London, UK Eventim Apollo



Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray will release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache (Republic Records), on June 24, 2022.Currently crisscrossing the country on "The Conan Gray World Tour 2022," he has quietly dropped hints to his fans each night about the forthcoming Superache. This weekend the tour will make a historic stop for his debut performance at Coachella 2022.Making headlines, GQ featured Conan in their March 2022 issue and christened him "The New Prince of Sad Songs," while Vogue included him in its massive new fashion spread in this month's issue.Earlier this year, he initially teased the album with the grungy banger "Jigsaw," which has amassed 14.5 million Spotify streams. In addition to plugs from NME and coup de main, Rolling Stone praised, "Conan Gray is going down the rock road - and he's placing the sonic puzzle pieces in all of the right places," and UPROXX hailed it as "electrifying."It also arrived on the heels of his most recent release "Telepath." The latter has gathered nearly 35 million streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, NPR noted, "Conan Gray has ignited Sad Girl Fall" and proclaimed, "A repetitive, mind-numbing bassline gives this song an electro-pop feel that throws us back to the '80s." Fader dubbed it a "striking new electro-pop single," and press continue to praise Conan with UPROXX saying "Gray has steadily released hit after hit."In other news, 2021 was a massive year for Conan: "People Watching" has amassed nearly 140 million streams to date. Inspiring tastemaker applause NPR raved, "it's incredibly validating to hear others share thoughts that you assumed no one else saw or felt," and Clash Music hailed it as "potent" and "a bittersweet return that has electrified fans." Its predecessor "Astronomy" has tallied nearly 100 million-plus streams and counting.The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 Dates:4/11 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall4/13 San Francisco, CA Fox Theatre4/16 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren4/20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival5/5 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene5/6 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet5/7 Copenhagen, Denmark K.B. Hallen5/9 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena5/10 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall5/11 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar5/13 Munich, Germany Tonhalle5/14 Prague, Czech Republic Forum KarlÃ­n5/15 Vienna, Austria Gasometer5/17 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus5/18 Milan, Italy Fabrique5/20 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club5/21 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre5/24 Paris, France L'Olympia5/25 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique5/26 Cologne, Germany Palladium5/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live5/30 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre6/2 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy6/3 Leeds, UK O2 Academy6/4 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse6/6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy6/8 Bristol, UK O2 Academy6/9 London, UK Eventim ApolloSince releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits " Heather " and " Maniac ", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In the summer of 2020, when " Heather " topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With over 7 billion streams, Gray has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, NPR, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Gray's much anticipated sophomore album is set for release June 24th, 2022.



