Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Single 'AfterLife' And Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour

Today, multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch
released "AfterLife," the title track from their highly anticipated forthcoming new studio album. The band's longtime collaborator Kevin
Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) helmed the producer duties of the ninth and arguably most diverse record of the band. "AfterLife" is now available to stream and download across platforms now.
The track's release coincides with the band's announcement today of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.
Coinciding with today's announcement, 5FDP is also launching the official Five Finger Death Punch
Fan Club. Fans joining will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else starting today at 10am local time. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores and is both a community for the most diehard fans, as well as the official one-stop shop for the latest 5FDP news. Premium Members of the Fan Club will receive numerous additional perks throughout the year.
Today's announcement is just the beginning, as the band is also slated to announce additional tour dates next week. They encourage fans to stay tuned in on their social channels for more information. Ticket On Sale Starts Friday, April 15 at 10am Local Time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Upcoming Tour Dates:
Fri Aug 19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style
Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
Tue Aug 23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
Wed Aug 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
Fri Aug 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Aug 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Sep 2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Sep 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music
Pavilion
Wed Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Sep 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Sep 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Mon Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Sep 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Thu Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music
Pavilion
Sat Sep 17 - Bangor, ME - Maine
Savings Amphitheater
Sun Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wed Sep 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Fri Sep 23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Sep 27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Wed Sep 28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music
Center
Fri Sep 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sat Oct 1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music
Center
Tue Oct 4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music
Center
Wed Oct 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music
Theatre
Fri Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Sat Oct 8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Mon Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
**5FDP, The HU, and Fire From The Gods only one of the most successful rock acts in modern music, Five Finger Death Punch
have been hard at work in the studio over the past year writing and recording the follow-up to their 2020 album F8. The album, produced by Kevin
Churko, debuted at #1 on Rock charts around the world with top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the USA, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and more. It produced four #1 hit singles with "Inside Out," "A Little
Bit Off," "Living The Dream," and "Darkness Settles In," the latter of which saw the band tie the record for most consecutive #1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart with seven chart-toppers in-a-row with Disturbed. The band has amassed over 8 billion streams and 3 billion video views to date and have sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone.
5FDP is also venturing into the film space, with their appearance in the upcoming horror-thriller film THE RETALIATORS, a Better Noise Films production, which is set for a fall 2022 theatrical and streaming release. The band appears both onscreen and on the film's original soundtrack, alongside some of the biggest names in rock: Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, The HU, All Good Things, and more. This past August, the movie had its WORLD PREMIERE at Arrow Video FrightFest in London. Its North American premiere took place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the OPENING NIGHT film for ScreamFest, where the production took home an award for Best Make-Up and earned itself rave reviews, with a rare rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which it still maintains today.