Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Single 'AfterLife' And Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour



The track's release coincides with the band's announcement today of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.



Today's announcement is just the beginning, as the band is also slated to announce additional tour dates next week. They encourage fans to stay tuned in on their social channels for more information. Ticket On Sale Starts Friday, April 15 at 10am Local Time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com



FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Upcoming Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn

Sat Aug 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

Tue Aug 23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

Wed Aug 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Aug 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Sep 2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Sep 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC

Wed Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union

Fri Sep 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Sep 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Sep 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Thu Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront

Sat Sep 17 - Bangor, ME -

Sun Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Sep 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Fri Sep 23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Sep 27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Wed Sep 28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend

Fri Sep 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Oct 1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff

Tue Oct 4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom

Wed Oct 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob

Fri Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Sat Oct 8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater



5FDP is also venturing into the film space, with their appearance in the upcoming horror-thriller film THE RETALIATORS, a Better Noise Films production, which is set for a fall 2022 theatrical and streaming release. The band appears both onscreen and on the film's original soundtrack, alongside some of the biggest names in rock: Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, The HU, All Good Things, and more. This past August, the movie had its WORLD PREMIERE at Arrow Video FrightFest in London. Its North American premiere took place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the OPENING NIGHT film for ScreamFest, where the production took home an award for Best Make-Up and earned itself rave reviews, with a rare rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which it still maintains today. 