Sandra Hakky Returns With Her New Album 'Hakky The System'





Her follow up single, 'To My Knees', the second single from her forthcoming album 'Hakky The System', will be released on January 14. A catchy and evocative pop track with a stunning soul vocal, the sound is reminiscent of Madonna's 'Frozen' with a large sound stage and a tight electro beat, and the track fits neatly alongside the sound of contemporary female pop artists like





"My songwriting comes from somewhere special deep inside me. Somewhere with feelings that I wouldn't know how to express if it weren't for my lyrics and my music."



The music is her friend, spiritual nourishment, and passionâ€”and that's been the case since she started getting into music and singing in her childhood bedroom at eight years old.



Her old bedroom has been swapped out for a flat, where



When she's not working, she journeys through her walk-in closet, which takes up another room in the flat. Fashion is



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sandra Hakky is a singer-songwriter, producer and IT nerd, who made her debut at 19 releasing her self-titled album in 2009. Despite commercial success, Hakky took an extended break from the music industry to breathe, find herself, produce her second album herself and return as 'Sandra Hakky 2.0' with the deliciously soulful warm up single 'Making Moves'.Her follow up single, 'To My Knees', the second single from her forthcoming album 'Hakky The System', will be released on January 14. A catchy and evocative pop track with a stunning soul vocal, the sound is reminiscent of Madonna's 'Frozen' with a large sound stage and a tight electro beat, and the track fits neatly alongside the sound of contemporary female pop artists like Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. Sandra Hakky uses the lyrics to reflect on her relationship with her conscience and running away with painful, taboo feelings. The lyrics are multi-layered, with the literal on top and a subtle, metaphorical layer underneath, and the writing process was a therapeutic experience for Sandra:"My songwriting comes from somewhere special deep inside me. Somewhere with feelings that I wouldn't know how to express if it weren't for my lyrics and my music."The music is her friend, spiritual nourishment, and passionâ€”and that's been the case since she started getting into music and singing in her childhood bedroom at eight years old.Her old bedroom has been swapped out for a flat, where Sandra Hakky has turned her living room into a 24/7 studio. She has taught herself to use various music software, recording techniques, and equipment so she can compose, record, and produce whenever inspiration strikes.When she's not working, she journeys through her walk-in closet, which takes up another room in the flat. Fashion is Sandra Hakky's other great love. That much is apparent in the music video for "Making Moves", her first single where she showcases her wardrobe at her favourite locations in Copenhagen. Sandra Hakky has an artistic vision and is a true DIY artist who writes and co-produces her music with production input from Mintman. She masterfully mixes her tracks and the visual expression, and she's taking on the artwork, cover art, styling, and music video production herself. It's going to be big!



