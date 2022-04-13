Castle KYD Bites The Hand That Force-Feeds In His Alt-Indie-Pop Single "Melatonin"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since making his 2021 debut, the affable Idaho-hailing alt-indie artist and singer-songwriter Castle KYD has garnered over 54k streams with his catchy melancholy. He's set to release his most addictively resonant single to date, Melatonin, on Friday, April 8th.



The choral indie guitars feed an anthemic pulse through the delicate yet strikingly robust single that almost tremors under the vulnerability of the admission of frustration and self-aware frailty.



After being recorded at his home studio in Idaho, London's Gabriel Firmin polished the new wave indie art-pop single, making the shimmering tones glisten and driving up the artful discordance to euphorically sweet heights.



Castle KYD said: "The concept came from the same feeling you get when you are about to do something of your own volition. Then a well-meaning person strips the motivation with their insistence that you should carry out that very same action.



It could be as little as telling you to do the dishes or as dramatic as the expectation of a complete mental health recovery on a whim. The main message is that it doesn't help when people give you a due date for recovery. Most of my growth happened when I just let the hurt flow and let time do its healing. I chose Melatonin for the title and overarching metaphor because it's much like when you take melatonin pills. For me, I don't want to move until it's out of my system after I wake up. I usually wait, but it doesn't help when I feel rushed; that's how the concept for the song."



Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "Melatonin finds a profound way to prove that the hand that force-feeds pressurised positivity deserves to be bitten. We're stoked to hear that Castle KYD is back in sweet mascara-ruining form."



Castle KYD is an amalgamation of my desire to relate to people, to explore music as a means to cope, and a desire to communicate things from the banality of life to the simple longing for something meaningful.



I've always been inspired and envious of the artists that could write vulnerable songs and have them be understood by so many - even though their experiences are so personal I don't come from a musical background, but I've always wanted to do what they did. I started writing in my apartment bedroom out of purely wanting to vent out feelings that would be hard to express otherwise. I kept my writing secret; I would go to open mics and leave as quietly as I came. One day, a friend found out what I had been up to and from that, I did my first private concert. After meeting people that appreciated the messages in my songs at live performances, I got to work on producing my debut single. My first single, Menagerie, was released on August 26th, 2021.

